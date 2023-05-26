Landmark Group founder Micky Jagtiani dies

Micky Jagtiani, the billionaire businessman who founded Dubai-based retail company Landmark Group, died on Friday.

He was 70 years old.

Today Dubai lost a man who was a key player in the retail and real estate industry

Micky Jagtiani the founder of land mark group have past away



My condolences to the Jagtiani family and to Renuka Jagtiani #landmark#jagtiani — majid saif alghurair (@majidalghurair) May 26, 2023

He set up Landmark Group in 1973 with one store in Bahrain and led its expansion into one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates in the Middle East, Africa and India.

The group, which is chaired by his wife Renuka Jagtiani, operates more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing over 2.7 million square metres across 21 countries.

It has more than 50,000 employees working across the company's brands, including Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, Home Centre, Shoemart and Emax.

Beyond the business, Mr Jagtiani played a key role in raising awareness about societal issues.

In 2019, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed met the businessman to thank him for the company's efforts in organising annual walks that highlighted the importance of sport in the fight against diabetes.