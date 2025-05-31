UAE petrol prices remain steady in June as diesel falls again

Petrol prices in the UAE will remain steady in June, while diesel will fall for a second month in a row, authorities announced on Saturday.

It will be the second month that gasoline fuels will remain unchanged in 2025 after a similar decision for January. Prices then rose by about 5 per cent in February, before decreasing in March and April. In May, diesel fell while other fuel products marginally rose.

So far this year, petrol prices are down by about 1.1 per cent, while diesel has fallen by more than 8.5 per cent.

How much will fuel cost in June 2025?

The breakdown of fuel prices a litre for next month is as follows:

Super 98: Dh2.58, unchanged from May

Special 95: Dh2.47, unchanged from May

Diesel: Dh2.45, a decrease of 2.8 per cent from Dh2.52 in May

E-Plus 91: Dh2.39, unchanged from May

The UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, aligning them with market fluctuations.

Fuel prices in the UAE are tied to movements in the global oil market, which has experienced significant volatility since the beginning of the year.

Concerns about a global economic slowdown due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on trade partners, and retaliatory measures, have put pressure on oil prices.

Oil prices slipped on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly decline as the Opec+ alliance prepares for its meeting this weekend, where it is expected to announce its third major output increase.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's crude, fell 0.39 per cent to settle at $63.90 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, dropped 0.25 per cent to close at $60.79 a barrel.

The oil alliance's meeting on Saturday to decide on July's production levels comes amid global trade tensions that have cooled demand prospects, analysts say.

This week, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei said that despite a growing focus on renewable energy, Opec+ should be “mindful” about oil demand.

The group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is “doing its best” to balance the market and ensure there is enough investment into supply, he said.