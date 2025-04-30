UAE petrol prices to rise slightly as diesel falls

Petrol prices in the UAE will increase marginally in May, while diesel will be cheaper. The drop in the price of diesel should come as a relief to the industrial sector. The breakdown of fuel prices per litre for next month is as follows: <b>Super 98:</b> Dh2.58 per litre, up nearly 0.4 per cent from Dh2.57 in April <b>Special 95:</b> Dh2.47 per litre, up 0.4 per cent from Dh2.46 in April <b>Diesel:</b> Dh2.52 per litre, a decrease of 4.18 per cent from Dh2.63 in April <b>E-Plus 91:</b> Dh2.39 per litre, up 0.4 per cent from Dh2.38 in April The UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, aligning them with market fluctuations. Fuel prices in the UAE are tied to movements in the global oil market, which has experienced significant volatility since the beginning of the year. Geopolitical uncertainties and concern about slowing economic growth amid tariffs announced by the US have all contributed to volatility in oil prices<b>.</b> There are also oversupply concerns in the market <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-says-nuclear-deal-possible-in-the-short-term/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/22/iran-says-nuclear-deal-possible-in-the-short-term/">amid positive US-Iran talks</a> and potential output increases from Opec+ members. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/03/21/oil-prices-iran/" target="_blank" rel="">Brent</a>, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 1.17 per cent lower at $63.50 a barrel at 10.43am UAE time on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 1.22 per cent at $59.68 a barrel. The Opec+ group, which includes a number of oil producing nations such as Russia and Saudi Arabia, is considering increasing production for June, Reuters reported last week, after the group decided to add 411,000 barrels per day to the market in May. More supply is also expected to enter the market if Iran and the US reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief is provided to Opec's third largest producer.