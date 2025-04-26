Iranian and US officials during the second round of indirect talk in Rome, Italy on April 19, 2025. Positive talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme are impacting oil prices. EPA
Iranian and US officials during the second round of indirect talk in Rome, Italy on April 19, 2025. Positive talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme are impacting oil prices. EPA

Business

Energy

Oil prices post weekly loss on oversupply concerns

Demand worries amid continued trade tensions are also weighing on prices

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

April 25, 2025