Jerome Powell says tariffs could put Fed's goals in a bind

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the economic effects of America's recently announced tariffs could force the central bank to decide whether to prioritise tackling high inflation or weakening growth.

“We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension,” Mr Powell told the Economic Club of Chicago.

Unlike most other central banks, the Fed has two mandates of maintaining price stability and promoting employment growth. However, economists fear that Mr Trump's larger-than-expected tariffs could reignite inflation, drive up unemployment and weaken growth.

“If that were to occur, we would consider how far the economy is from each goal, and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close,” Mr Powell said.

In his prepared remarks, Mr Powell said he expects the US economy to slow in the first quarter compared to last year's pace.

However, he maintained his suggestion that the Fed could be patient in cutting interest rates as it awaits “greater clarity” on tariffs, immigration, deregulation and taxation.

Mr Powell said tariffs will likely create at least a temporary inflationary bump but warned the effects could be more persistent.

Part of the reason why tariffs may not lead to a one-time surge could be due to disruption in the global supply chain as a result of duties on China, as well as the impact of tariffs on the auto industry.

“That is the kind of thing can be it can take time to resolve, and it can lead what would have been a one time inflation shock to be extended, perhaps more persistent,” he said.

“Our obligation is to keep longer-term inflation expectations well anchored and to make certain that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem,” he said.

Mr Powell's comments come as uncertainty over Mr Trump's tariffs has led to increased volatility in financial markets. That has bled into the bond market, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury rising more than 50 basis points last week.

The Fed held its benchmark rate at roughly 4.3 per cent during its March meeting. Traders anticipate the Fed will hold interest rates steady again next month before resuming cuts in June, according to CME Group data.

Current data shows that the US economy is in a good place. Reports showed the inflation cooled last month and that hiring remains solid, although surveys show consumer sentiment is plunging because of tariffs.

For the most part, Fed officials largely agree that tariffs will lead to a one-time bump in inflation, and have not included a recession in their respective base-case scenarios.

Business Insights As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.

SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.

Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now