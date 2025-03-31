UAE fuel prices to fall more than 5% in April

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/30/uae-petrol-and-diesel-prices-to-fall-in-october/" target="_blank">Petrol and diesel prices</a> in the UAE will decrease by more than 5 per cent in April, reflecting trends in the global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/30/uae-petrol-and-diesel-prices-to-fall-in-october/" target="_blank">oil market</a>, state news agency Wam reported on Monday, quoting the UAE fuel price committee. It will be the second time prices will go down in 2025. They were unchanged in January and went up about 5 per cent in February, before retreating in March. The breakdown of fuel prices per litre for next month is as follows: <b>Super 98:</b> Dh2.57 per litre, down nearly 5.9 per cent from Dh2.73 in March <b>Special 95:</b> Dh2.46 per litre, 5.7 per cent lower than Dh2.61 in March <b>Diesel:</b> Dh2.63 per litre, a decrease of almost 5.1 per cent from Dh2.77 in March <b>E-Plus 91:</b> Dh2.38 per litre, down about 6 per cent from Dh2.54 in March The UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, aligning them with market fluctuations. Fuel prices in the UAE are closely tied to movements in the global oil market, which has experienced significant fluctuations since last year. Geopolitical uncertainties, shifting supply dynamics and concern about slowing economic growth have all contributed to the volatility in oil prices. US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has also raised concerns about a global trade war, heightening concerns about an economic slowdown. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/03/21/oil-prices-iran/" target="_blank">Brent</a>, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.18 per cent lower at $73.50 a barrel at 11.27am UAE time on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.36 per cent at $69.14 a barrel. To help balance the market, Opec+ members including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Oman and Kuwait agreed this month to make monthly cuts of between 189,000 barrels a day and 435,000 bpd lasting until June 2026, Opec said this month. The alliance of producers said it would proceed with a “gradual and flexible” unwinding of voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million bpd starting April 1, adding 138,000 bpd per month until September 2026.