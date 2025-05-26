Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announce 'highly significant' oil discovery in neutral zone

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said they have made a significant oil <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/07/10/kuwait-and-saudi-arabia-to-speed-up-oil-projects-in-gulf-neutral-zone/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/07/10/kuwait-and-saudi-arabia-to-speed-up-oil-projects-in-gulf-neutral-zone/">discovery</a> in the neutral zone, the first major <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/07/10/kuwait-and-saudi-arabia-to-speed-up-oil-projects-in-gulf-neutral-zone/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/07/10/kuwait-and-saudi-arabia-to-speed-up-oil-projects-in-gulf-neutral-zone/">new find</a> since 2020 when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/saudi-arabia-and-kuwait-agree-to-restart-oil-production-in-neutral-zone-1.955631" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/saudi-arabia-and-kuwait-agree-to-restart-oil-production-in-neutral-zone-1.955631">resumed production operations</a> in the area. The Wafra joint operations have made the discovery of new reserve in the North Wafra Wara-Burgan field, with flows of crude oil from the reservoir “exceeding 500 barrels per day”, the state news agency SPA reported on Monday. The well is five kilometres north of Wafra field. “This marks the first discovery since the resumption of production operations in the partitioned zone and its adjacent offshore area in mid-2020,” SPA said. The discovery is “regarded as highly significant, given its positive impact on both countries’ standing as reliable global energy suppliers and their capabilities in the exploration and production sector”, it added. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement in 2019 dividing up oil production in the neutral zone that sits between the two countries, a move that analysts say could bring an additional 500,000 bpd of oil into the market. There are two major oilfields in the neutral zone, the onshore Wafra field and the offshore Khafji. Both ceased production in 2014 and 2015 respectively, but were restarted on July 1, 2020.