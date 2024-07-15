An employee of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) looks at 25 January 2005 the Gathering Center No.15 of al-Rawdatain field, 100 kms north of Kuwait City, following its inauguration just three years after coming under explosion. The KOC affiliated center came under fire by the eve of 2002 due to an oil leakage from the main pipe that protrudes from the Center. According to the emergency plan the center was immediately suspended from action. The oil leakage that reached the gas boosting station 130 and neighbouring power station of Gathering center No 15, ended up in an explosion. AFP PHOTO/YASSER AL-ZAYYAT EDS NOTE: ADDING DATE IN CAPTION / AFP PHOTO / YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
A Kuwait Oil Company onshore oilfield. The country aims to boost its crude production to 4 million barrels a day by 2040. AFP

Business

Energy

Kuwait says breakthrough oil and gas discovery set to boost crude production

Preliminary estimates suggest the latest discovery at the Al-Nokhatha field could yield approximately 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent

author image
Sarmad Khan
Abu Dhabi

15 July, 2024

Kuwait says oil and gas discovery set to boost crude production

