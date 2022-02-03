Adnoc makes significant offshore gas discovery

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company announced significant natural gas resources of up to 2 trillion standard cubic feet offshore of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Interim results from the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession operated by Italy’s Eni, indicate presence of between of 1.5 to 2 trillion scf raw gas in place, Adnoc said in a statement on Thursday.

This discovery marks the first from Abu Dhabi’s offshore exploration concessions, highlighting the continued success of Adnoc’s block bid rounds and its expanded approach to strategic partnerships. A consortium led by Eni and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) were awarded the exploration rights for the Offshore Block 2 in 2019 as part of Abu Dhabi’s debut competitive block bid round.

“The discovery of material natural gas resources in Offshore Block 2 underscores how Adnc’s expanded approach to strategic partnerships is enabling us to accelerate the exploration and development of Abu Dhabi’s untapped hydrocarbon resources and create long-term value for the UAE,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive, said.

“We congratulate our valued partners, Eni and PTTEP, on this achievement and we look forward to continuing to work with all our strategic partners to sustainably unlock Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources and stay ahead of the world’s growing demand for lower-carbon energy.”

The Offshore Block 2 covers an area of 4,033 square kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi. The discovery in the block is a result of new insights from the world’s largest combined onshore and offshore three-dimensional (3D) mega seismic survey currently underway in Abu Dhabi, Adnoc said.

This is the second major hydrocarbons discovery Adnoc has announced in less than a month. The state-controlled oil and gas major last month said it has discovered significant conventional oil, condensate and gas resources of up to 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent from an exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s onshore Block 4 concession.

The block is operated by Japan's Inpex Corporation and the discovery includes substantial Murban oil resources, Adnoc said in a statement at the time.