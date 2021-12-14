Adnoc reveals oil discoveries in Block 4 concession

Adnoc has discovered significant conventional oil, condensate and gas reserves of up to 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent from an exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block 4 concession.

Block 4 is operated by the Japan Oil Development Company and Inpex Corporation, and the discovery includes substantial Murban oil resources, Adnoc said in a statement on Tuesday on its LinkedIn page. The new discovery is the first from the concession area.

“The next step is to appraise and further quantify these resources, as well as to explore the promising potential in and around Onshore Block 4,” it said.

The exploration well in Onshore Block 4 was drilled after new insights from Abu Dhabi’s ongoing combined onshore and offshore 3D seismic survey that uses technology to accurately interpret the acquired data, said Adnoc.

"This achievement underscores how Adnoc’s accelerated exploration and development programme is unlocking future value for the UAE," it said.

More to follow ...