Our top five picks for Peking duck in Abu Dhabi

Statues of roasters, photos of officials dining and menus going back 100 years trace the duck’s route from humble waterfowl to culinary institution.

Peking duck with Royal Beluga caviar at Hakkasan Emirates Palace. Courtesy Hakkasan

Stacie overton johnson
Aug 12, 2014

Noodle Bowl

BBQ Duck with Pancakes

This is listed as a starter, but it’s enough to be a meal on its own. It’s served with cucumber sticks and hoisin sauce. There’s also the novelty of eating Peking duck in a bowling centre.

Cost: Dh48

Details: In the Zayed Sports City Bowling Centre, overlooking the bowling alley, 02 447 2405

Cho Gao

Crispy Skin Peking Duck

Served with hoisin sauce and steamed pancakes, the duck is crispy, tasty and affordable. It offers a choice of three different portion sizes.

Cost: Dh57, quarter duck; Dh96, half duck; Dh140, whole duck.

Details: In Crowne Plaza Hotel on Hamdan St, 02 616 6149

Sontaya

Sontaya Roasted Duck

This roasted duck is served with chilli-soya bean sauce, spicy vegetable and soya foam.

Cost: Dh160, half duck

Details: In the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, 02 498 8888, www.sontayaabudhabi.com

Shang Palace

Traditional Roasted Peking Duck

The duck is sliced at the table and served with thin pancakes, spring onions, cucumber sticks and hoisin sauce or plum sauce.

Cost: Dh340, whole duck; Dh170, half duck

Details: In the Shangri-La Hotel, 02 509 8503

Hakkasan

Peking Duck with Kumquat and Royal Beluga Caviar

This whole duck is served with cucumber, spring onion, kumquat and 30 grams of royal beluga caviar. Best reserved for a special night out. Call ahead.

Cost: Dh1,900, whole duck

Details: Emirates Palace, 02 690 7730, www.hakkasan.com

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm

Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km

Price: from Dh362,500

On sale: now

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km

Price: from Dh94,900

On sale: now

Abaya trends

The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Hydrogen: Market potential

Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold.

"We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report.

Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element.

The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km

Price: from Dh94,900

On sale: now

EDITOR'S PICKS