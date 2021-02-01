Celebrities send messages of support to Britain's Captain Sir Tom Moore: 'We’re all rooting for you!'

From Piers Morgan to Boris Johnson, politicians and celebrities have sent their well wishes

epa08978202 (FILE) 99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore reacts after completing the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britainton Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April 2020 (reissued 31 January 2021). According to reports, 100-year old Tom Moore, who has raised about 33 million British pounds (almost 37 million euros) for Britain's National Health Service (NHS), was taken to a hospital after contracting coronavirus and having problems with breathing. EPA/VICKIE FLORES *** Local Caption *** 56097687

Farah Andrews
Feb 1, 2021

Britain's Captain Sir Thomas Moore, the Second World War veteran who raised almost £39 million ($53.4m) for the NHS, has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, his family announced.

The former British Army officer, who turned 100 years old in 2020, was admitted to Bedford Hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus. His family has said he was not eligible to receive the vaccine due to the medication he was on for pneumonia.

Sir Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, announced the news with a message on her father's Twitter.

A number of British stars and politicians have sent Sir Moore messages of support and well wishes in the hours since his family announced his hospitalisation.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Sir Moore a "full recovery", saying he had "inspired the whole nation" with his efforts in 2020.

Other politicians to send their well wishes include Labour leader Keir Starmer, who wrote: "The whole nation hopes you get well soon @CaptainTomMoore. You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis."

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, wrote: "Thank you to our brilliant NHS for taking care of @CaptainTomMoore. Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon."

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was one of the first stars to tweet about the news. He then wrote: "Come on, Captain Sir Tom – we're all rooting for you," along with a photo of the veteran wearing a Union Jack flag as a cape, taken from his British GQ photo shoot.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden replied to Sir Moore's tweet, writing: "Goodness me. Wishing you a speedy recovery and look forward to a cup of tea with you when it's safe."

Dr Alex George, the Love Island contestant who is also an NHS emergency doctor, wrote: "My thoughts and prayers go out to Captain Sir Tom Moore, a true hero of these times. Get well soon."

BBC radio presenter Zoe Ball said she was "sending all the love and strength to Captain Sir Tom Moore". While UK children's TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips "wished him a good recovery".

Meanwhile, BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson also said in a tweet he is "wishing a speedy recovery for the inspirational and incredible Sir Captain Tom Moore".

Updated: February 1st 2021, 6:42 AM
