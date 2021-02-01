Celebrities send messages of support to Britain's Captain Sir Tom Moore: 'We’re all rooting for you!'

Britain's Captain Sir Thomas Moore, the Second World War veteran who raised almost £39 million ($53.4m) for the NHS, has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, his family announced.

The former British Army officer, who turned 100 years old in 2020, was admitted to Bedford Hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus. His family has said he was not eligible to receive the vaccine due to the medication he was on for pneumonia.

Sir Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, announced the news with a message on her father's Twitter.

A number of British stars and politicians have sent Sir Moore messages of support and well wishes in the hours since his family announced his hospitalisation.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Sir Moore a "full recovery", saying he had "inspired the whole nation" with his efforts in 2020.

My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery. https://t.co/Gm0S07umgd — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2021

Other politicians to send their well wishes include Labour leader Keir Starmer, who wrote: "The whole nation hopes you get well soon @CaptainTomMoore. You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis."

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, wrote: "Thank you to our brilliant NHS for taking care of @CaptainTomMoore. Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon."

Thank you to our brilliant NHS for taking care of @CaptainTomMoore. Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon. https://t.co/QAxyYahKbE — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 31, 2021

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was one of the first stars to tweet about the news. He then wrote: "Come on, Captain Sir Tom – we're all rooting for you," along with a photo of the veteran wearing a Union Jack flag as a cape, taken from his British GQ photo shoot.

Come on, Captain Sir Tom - we’re all rooting for you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Obfn7BWR88 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2021

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden replied to Sir Moore's tweet, writing: "Goodness me. Wishing you a speedy recovery and look forward to a cup of tea with you when it's safe."

Dr Alex George, the Love Island contestant who is also an NHS emergency doctor, wrote: "My thoughts and prayers go out to Captain Sir Tom Moore, a true hero of these times. Get well soon."

My thoughts and prayers go out to Captain Sir Tom Moore, a true hero of these times 💙 Get well soon 🙏 — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) January 31, 2021

BBC radio presenter Zoe Ball said she was "sending all the love and strength to Captain Sir Tom Moore". While UK children's TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips "wished him a good recovery".

I have just heard news of Captain Tom being hospitalised due to contracting the Coronavirus. We in the Phillips Family wish him a good recovery. — Dave Benson Phillips (@DaveBensonPhill) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson also said in a tweet he is "wishing a speedy recovery for the inspirational and incredible Sir Captain Tom Moore".

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

