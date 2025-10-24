Ten last-minute Halloween costume ideas, from Labubu to KPop Demon Hunters

Halloween is around the corner, and this year's dress-up trends draw from defining pop culture moments, from K-pop fantasy aesthetics to movie-inspired outfits.

Whether inspired by the silver screen, a viral meme or global music stars, these looks combine creativity and cultural relevance, perfect for anyone hoping to make a statement on October 31.

1. KPop Demon Hunters

It’s one of the biggest films of the year, so it isn’t surprising that Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunter is a popular choice for Halloween. The characters all have signature styles – from Rumi's oversized yellow jacket to the black and red attire worn by the Saja Boys. Don’t forget to add the toy mics.

2. Sinners

Michael B Jordan plays twins in Sinners, which makes for a creative Halloween costume for pairs. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Michael B Jordan’s Sinners brings Southern Gothic style to the big screen, so expect dark glamour to take over Halloween. Think black lace, velvet, metallic accents and a touch of rebellion. Couples can even mirror Jordan’s dual role as Smoke and Stack, pairing sleek black outfits with each “twin” wearing their own matching tie and hat.

3. Aunt Gladys from Weapons

The hit film Weapons follows 17 children who vanish after running away from home, and while its story and direction deserve praise, it’s Amy Madigan’s chilling turn as Aunt Gladys that truly lingers. For a costume inspired by her unsettling presence, pair an orange wig with oversized glasses and a bright pink or purple outfit. Smudged red lipstick, uneven eyeliner and a pale, powdered face complete the look, which is equal parts eerie and unforgettable.

4. Labubu

Labubus are a wicked choice for Halloween. Reuters

The mischievous designer toy has leapt from collectible shelves to costume inspiration this year. With its wide-eyed stare, sharp-toothed grin and eerie-cute aesthetic, Labubu perfectly captures the mix of adorable and unsettling. To channel the look, go for oversized ears, a fluffy pastel outfit with a spooky twist, and a hint of mischief in your expression.

5. Anyone from Wicked

Take your pick from Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Photo: Universal Pictures

After years of anticipation, the Wicked film adaptation hit cinemas late last year, bringing a wave of emerald-green enthusiasm with it. Dressing as Elphaba or Glinda offers the chance to revisit one of musical theatre’s most beloved duos, complete with glittering gowns, statement hats and dramatic make-up.

6. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour provides plenty of Halloween inspiration. Getty Images

Few figures have shaped pop culture quite like Taylor Swift in recent years. With her latest The Life of a Showgirl album being released earlier this month, plus the Eras Tour film, it’s easy to put together a Swift-inspired costume. Each of her albums offers a different aesthetic to embody – from the moody edge of Reputation and the retro sparkle of 1989 to the cottagecore charm of Folklore. Bonus points if you can assemble a full group of Taylors in her different eras.

7. 'Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday'

The 'nothing beats a Jet2holiday' jingle became a viral meme. Getty Images

This viral meme turned catchphrase has become an unlikely pop culture phenomenon. For those with a sense of humour, the “Jet2 Holiday” costume is easy and fun. Think beachwear, sunburn blush, a mock boarding pass and an overly cheerful attitude. It’s the ultimate “holidaymaker gone wild” look that celebrates the joy (and chaos) of budget travel.

8. Coldplay couple

Emulating the infamous viral cheating couple from Coldplay concert makes for a tongue-in-cheek costume choice. @instaagraace / TikTok

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour lit up arenas around the world, but one moment stole the spotlight: a cheating couple caught on camera mid-show. This one isn’t too hard to pull off. You’ll need a polo shirt for him, a sleeveless black top for her and a suitably shocked and embarrassed expression. A Coldplay ticket and bracelet in hand will make the reference even clearer.

9. Louvre robbery

A tiara with pearls worn by Empress Eugenie is among the items stolen during a heist at Louvre museum in Paris. Reuters

In just a few minutes, four people broke into the Louvre in Paris and took objects from a gallery of royal jewellery before escaping on motorbikes in what has been dubbed the heist of the century. This costume is best put together with black turtlenecks, beanies, gloves and reflective vests, along with a tiara and other jewellery for added effect.

10. Katseye

Ideal for a group, Hybe and Geffen’s global girl group has become the new face of next-generation pop. Their futuristic styling, glittering stage costumes and sharp choreography make them ideal Halloween inspiration. Katseye went viral for Gap’s Better in Demin campaign. Their look channels Y2K nostalgia – think layered denim, metallic accents and the confidence of a global girl group on stage.

