Ranked: Best Arab and Saudi Pro League players on EA Sports FC 26 - from Mo Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo

EA FC launch day remains one of the most anticipated dates on the gaming calendar, and the latest edition of the world’s most popular football video game series, EA FC 26, will be released worldwide on September 25 on PC and September 26 on console.

Publisher EA Sports has promised a host of improvements to the title formerly known as Fifa, fuelling excitement among gamers across the Middle East who are eager to take control of their favourite stars.

With global football’s spotlight shifting to Saudi Arabia after a wave of high-profile players joined the kingdom’s growing professional league, fans can now line up these stars for their new clubs in the virtual arena. Meanwhile, many Arab players have enjoyed standout seasons for club and country in 2024-25, earning significant boosts to their in-game ratings.

Here are two standout XIs or primary players from EA FC 26, one showcasing the best of the Saudi Pro League, and another featuring the highest-rated Arab players, lining up in an attacking 4-2-1-3 formation.

Arab XI

From left, Salem Al Dawsari from Saudi Arabia and Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah from Egypt. Photo: EA Sports

Striker: Omar Marmoush 84 (Egypt)

The Manchester City attacker earned a huge bump from last season’s 79 rating, thanks largely to his real-life form over the second half of the season, when he hit eight goals in 25 games following his move to the Premier League from Eintracht Frankfurt. His newest in-game iteration will feature a wicked combination of pace (89), shooting (85) and dribbling (86), which will make him an early regular in the game's Ultimate Team card-collecting game mode.

Right winger: Mohamed Salah 91 (Egypt)

It would not be an Arab XI without the Egyptian King, who not only makes a claim to be the greatest Arab player ever, but also one of the best players to grace English football. And after a scintillating 29-goal Premier League campaign with Liverpool, Salah, 33, is now the joint top-ranked active player on the new game, rising from last season’s 89 to become one of four 91-rated players alongside Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and the FC Barcelona duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati. In-game, his Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ is likely to prove as deadly as ever.

Left winger: Salem Al Dawsari 82 (Saudi Arabia)

The veteran Saudi winger, 34, earns his spot on the left after another impressive season captaining club and country, hitting 15 league goals. Like Salah, he proves age is just a number both in-game and on the pitch, with his rating rising up from last season's 80 – including a rise in pace from 85 to 87, which, along with 84 dribbling and 81 physical, will again make him a very usable wide option in-game.

From left, Sofyan Amrabat and Brahim Diaz from Morocco, and Ismael Bennacer from Algeria. Photo: EA Sports

Attacking midfield: Brahim Diaz 82 (Morocco)

Playing alongside Real Madrid’s present-day Galacticos of Mbappe, Vini Jr and Co didn’t prevent the Moroccan midfielder from making an impression in La Liga, chipping in four goals in an injury-hit season, along with eight goals in 11 games for Morocco. Not a world-beating player in-game, but his 85 dribbling rating plus good passing PlayStyles including Incisive Pass and Tiki Taka will make him fun to use on the ball.

Defensive midfield: Sofyan Amrabat 78 (Morocco)

A solid if unspectacular midfield is completed by Diaz’s international teammate – another Jack of all trades without a speciality. Still 78-rated, Amrabat has moved up from a gold common to a gold rare card in-game since joining Spanish side Real Betis. His new card features decent passing and a good physical rating.

Defensive midfield: Ismael Bennacer 80 (Algeria)

Dropped from an 83-rated player last season to 80 this season after an injury-hit campaign for AC Milan and Algeria, Bennacer remains a good all-rounder with 83 dribbling and 76 defending, and no main rating below 72, as well as Incisive Pass and Tiki Taka regular PlayStyles.

From left, Rayan Ait-Nouri from Algeria, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd and Achraf Hakimi from Morocco. Photo: EA Sports

Left-back: Rayan Ait-Nouri 81 (Algeria)

Ait-Nouri is another Arab star who made the move to the Etihad Stadium in 2025. However, in the case of this adventurous left-back, it was a shorter trip from the English Midlands, where his bravery on the ball and willingness to attack from full-back earned him a move from Wolves to the Manchester giants. Those attacking instincts are reflected in his in-game ratings, with improvements across the board from his 79 rating from 12 months ago, most notably in both dribbling and defending.

Centre back: Noussair Mazraoui 80 (Morocco)

The calm, adaptable Manchester United defender is equally comfortable at left-back or right-back – earning him comparisons to Red Devils legend Denis Irwin from some inside the club – and it is as a wide defender where he will play best in EA FC 26. But here he finds himself a victim of his versatility, sitting in the centre of defence to accommodate the two star full backs on either side of him. His overall rating takes a small step back in EA FC 26, from 81 a year ago, but he is capable on the ball and also in the tackle.

Centre back: Nayef Aguerd 81 (Morocco)

The left-footed centre back parlayed an impressive loan spell at Spanish club Real Sociedad into a ratings rise from last season’s 79. In-game, he has good height at 1.92 metres, and defending to go along with reasonable pace and physicality, as well as the Anticipate regular PlayStyle.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi 89 (Morocco)

The Morocco captain is the highest-rated active right-back on EA FC 26, and the highest outside Icon cards for Brazilian legends Cafu and Carlos Alberto. Hakimi’s 89 rating reflects an outstanding season in which his PSG won the treble in the best season in club history. Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles were followed by a record 5-0 win against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, in which Hakimi scored the first goal. In-game, his 92 pace will again make him a menace on both sides of the pitch, with the Relentless PlayStyle+ on his card, meaning he will make overlapping runs into attacking wide positions right until the final whistle.

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou 82 (Morocco)

Bounou's fall from the previous game’s 84 rating says more about his outstanding 2023 – capped by a Ballon d’Or nomination – than it does about a 2024-25 campaign that featured his usual reliable displays, including 10 saves in the 4-3 extra-time over Manchester City in the Club World Cup round of 16, during which the Moroccan produced a superb one-on-one stop against winger Savinho, earning the 1.98-metre-takk keeper an 85 reflexes rating in game.

Honourable mention: Riyad Mahrez 84 (Algeria)

A real-world Arab XI would surely include the tricky Al Ahli winger, whose in-game player can only play on the right wing or right midfield, meaning here he has to be content with a place on the bench behind Salah (or Hakimi). He dropped to an 84 rating, but once more proved an attacking threat with eight goals and 10 assists during a season when he again wore the captain’s armband for club and country.

Saudi Pro League's best XI

From left, Kingsley Coman and Cristiano Ronaldo from Al Nassr and Moussa Diaby from Al Ittihad. Photo: EA Sports

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo 85 (Al Nassr)

Who else? Ronaldo at 40 remains one of the world’s most favoured players. Even as his overall rating drops from the previous game’s 86, he will remain a popular, and expensive, forward for many players in the early stages of the game’s Ultimate Team online card-collecting mode. The Portuguese legend's 88 finishing and 89 positioning earns him this spot over former French Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema (85), though the latter has the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle+, which proved much more reliable in front of goal in the previous game compared with Ronaldo's Power Shot PlayStyle+.

Left-winger: Kingsley Coman 83 (Al Nassr)

The Riyadh side’s new signing pips Al Hilal’s Saudi star Salem Al Dawsari to the left-wing spot after his move from German giants Bayern Munich. The French speedster is always a popular purchase in Ultimate Team starter squads thanks to his combination of pace and dribbling, plus the Rapid PlayStyle+, giving the player a higher sprint speed while dribbling. Coman is sure to be a demon in the flanks once again, particularly for those who love to get to the by-line looking for cutback goals.

Right-winger: Moussa Diaby 84 (Al Ittihad)

Speed rules EA FC – and this is how we will build our squads until told otherwise. Step forward Moussa Diaby, Al Ittihad’s flying French winger who combines 95 pace and 95 acceleration with Quickstep PlayStyle+, which makes a player significantly faster when accelerating, as well as the Rapid regular PlayStyle, meaning he will leave the vast majority of full backs in the dust time after time.

From left, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom from Al Hilal, and N’Golo Kante from Al Ittihad. Photo: EA Sports

Attacking midfield: Malcom 82 (Al Hilal)

More pace in attacking positions! Even without a PlayStyle+, the Brazilian playmaker easily earns this spot over Al Nassr's new signing Joao Felix thanks to his 92 acceleration. Combine that with great agility and balance, and you have a player to help you exploit left-stick dribbling until your opponent is tearing out their hair in frustration.

Defensive midfield: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 84 (Al Hilal)

Worth a spot just for the style points added by his moustache. What the 1.92-metre-tall Serbian midfielder lacks in pace, he makes up for in physicality, strength and jumping for high balls, which earns him this spot over teammate Ruben Neves, who is a candidate for those who like to play out from the back thanks to his 87 passing rating.

Defensive midfield: N’Golo Kante 85 (Al Ittihad)

The French defensive midfielder may have lost a yard of pace on the field, but in the digital arena, he has actually gained a bit of speed, improving by a point to 77 over the previous game's 76. But his 85 defending rating, featuring 90 standing tackle and 88 interception, earns him a spot sitting in front of the back four.

From left, Theo Hernandez from Al Hilal, Roger Ibanez from Al Ahli, and Kalidou Koulibaly and Joao Cancelo from Al Hilal. Photo: EA Sports

Left-back: Theo Hernandez 84 (Al Hilal)

Speaking of the back four, say hello to another Saudi League summer signing – a defender considered one of EA FC 25’s most annoying to face. Ultimate Team players regularly ignored their right-winger completely for 90 in-game minutes when facing the French full back, whose high strength and Bruiser+ PlayStyle made him almost impossible to beat to the ball. He has lost his PlayStyle+, but we bet Hernandez will maintain his intangible aura and again prove to be a beast.

Centre back: Roger Ibanez 82 (Al Ahli)

Proved a popular cheap beast in the early stages of last season’s Ultimate Team mode thanks to his combination of speed and physicality. The quick Brazilian centre back can keep pace with most attackers, giving you a get-out-of-jail-free card if your back line is beaten by a well-timed through-ball.

Centre back: Kalidou Koulibaly 82 (Al Hilal)

The bruising defender is missing the Bruiser PlayStyle+, but he does have 89 strength and 87 jumping to go along with the regular version of Bruiser. An odd pace split of 84 speed but only 61 acceleration means you will be playing catch-up against the game’s quicker strikers, but they won’t easily beat the Senegalese in the air.

Right-back: Joao Cancelo 84 (Al Hilal)

If the Saudi Pro League were contested on the EA FC pitch, Al Hilal would be certain champions. Yet another blue in defence, the Portuguese full back always proves popular across gameplay types thanks to his positional versatility, playing right-back, left-back and right midfield, as well as his all-rounder appeal, with solid attacking and defending ratings.

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels 82 (Al Qadsiah)

The 1.97-metre-tall Belgian goalkeeper beats Al Hilal’s Moroccan star Bounou to the gloves thanks to slightly superior diving, reactions and height, a key factor in choosing who to stick between the posts.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

