Mohamed Salah on the spot to earn Liverpool last-gasp win at Burnley

Liverpool needed an injury-time penalty from Mohamed Salah to secure victory away to Burnley on Sunday to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Newly-promoted Burnley looked to have earned themselves a battling point at Turf Moor, despite seeing midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu sent off in the last 10 minutes.

But all the Clarets' tireless work was undone four minutes into added time when Hannibal Mejbri blocked a Jerome Frimpong cross with his elbow, gifting Liverpool a penalty kick.

And last season's Golden Boot winner Salah sent Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka the wrong way from the spot and made it four wins from four for Arne Slot's side.

Salah notched his 35th goal from the spot for Liverpool which saw him overtake Billy Liddell’s club record of 34.

“Tough opponent today, we tried our best to get the ball between the lines. It was tough but I am glad we managed it,” said the Egyptian, whose finish also moved him up to fourth place on the Premier League’s all-time scorers chart, with 188 goals, one more than Andy Cole.

“We have a few new players in the starting line up and it takes time to adapt to our game and we try our best to make them confident in our game.

“We don't give up. We try to push ourselves to the limit and as team we did that.”

Liverpool have left it late in every game so far, scoring late winners against Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal and now Burnley.

Captain Virgil van Dijk added: “We obviously try to break teams down. We had to be patient and had to be ready. We just kept looking for the goal and the opportunities. A well deserved win but if I am Burnley it is never nice to concede a penalty.

“At the end of the day it was a penalty and Mo scored it perfectly. He is a world-class player and we know he can deliver in these moments.”

The expected first appearance of British record signing Alexander Isak did not materialise after he was left out of the squad by manager Slot, who revealed that the Swedish striker was not yet match ready.

Isak spent the summer training on his own at Newcastle as he looked to force through his move the Merseyside and did not play a single minute of their pre-season fixtures.

Slot, though, made it clear he would be available for the midweek clash with Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

“We've decided it is the best for him to have a proper week of training instead of every time going for five or 10 minutes of playing,” Slot said before the game.

“I can assure the fans that he will be involved on Wednesday – but this game came a bit too early.”

And the Merseysiders certainly could have done with Isak's finishing skills as they registered 27 efforts on goal, but with only four on target.

There was only a single shot on target form both teams in a highly-contested, if short on quality, opening 45 minutes – when Liverpool substitute Andrew Robertson prodded a shot straight at Dubravka moments after coming on.

The turned the screw immediately after the break with Ryan Gravenberch firing just over the bar, Florian Wirtz clipping a shot just wide and Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool's match-winner against Arsenal before the international break – seeing a thumping effort saved.

Substitute Federico Chiesa, who scored after coming off the bench against Bournemouth on the opening day of the season, headed wide a Robertson cross when well placed.

But still the goal would not come with Scott Parker's side producing an admirable defensive performance, which was made even more difficult when Ugochukwu was shown a second yellow for a clumsy foul on Wirtz.

And Burnley were within touching distance of a point until Mejbri's elbow came to Liverpool's rescue with the former Manchester United man visibly distraught when referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. His misery was complete when Salah fired home in style.

“I've seen disappointments in my time and my career,” said Burnley manager Parker. “At times we survived like our life depended on it today. We knew we had to give that.

“The overriding factor here is that everything we set about to be today I am immensely proud of the players. The game ends in a real heartbreaking way for us. It is what it is.

“We just fell a little bit short with the last-minute penalty.”

And Parker was sympathetic with Mejbri's mistake, adding: “I know how quick things move. His body action was turning and his arm has gone out. The ball is probably coming at 80mph and it has hit it.

“The only learning for Hannibal is that we will have to train with hands behind the back.”

