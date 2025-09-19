EA Sports FC 26 game review: A step forward, but needs careful in-season polish

Over the past year, “the beautiful game” turned ugly on PC and console. The popular simulator Football Manager 25 was cancelled. UFL, a would-be competitor to the Electronic Arts FC series, was met on arrival by tepid response from a gamer base itching for an alternative. The football start-up has joined the long-vanquished Konami title e-Foo0ppp-tball in the lower divisions.

The lack of serious competition left FC 25 with an open goal for another season. Instead of tapping it into mild applause – or even merely shooting wide – the franchise decided to turn around and blast it into its own net.

EA had long been charged with shipping a similar game year on year, but once the autumn launch hype settled, the 2024-25 vintage was found to be a frustratingly inconsistent experience for casuals, hardcore fans and even the professional esports scene.

The pick-up-and-play base evaporated within weeks, leaving seasoned players grinding out an unenjoyable stodgy game with slow menus. And for Ultimate Team – the real money-spinner – the feeling of a completed roster of desired players in record time. You either felt burnt or burnt out.

Tactically, EA had been found out.

Back to basics

It might not be far-fetched to think that EA realised it served up a turkey on arrival this time last year. The patches did little to improve things and in-game development and resources were packed up to focus on this year's title.

This was reinforced with the summer's previews. The Vancouver-based title has been on a charm offensive to win back trust. It indicated that player feedback lies at the heart of this year's title and improvements will be optimised swiftly.

There was the usual pomp around “player archetypes” and more tactics, but EA addressed the elephant in the room: gameplay.

Change in tack

Presets and players: EA has presented a change in fundamentals, and two presets: “Authentic” for offline modes like career and “Competitive” for online FUT and Clubs.

On the top of everyone's list was the sluggish dribbling and unresponsive movement of players. The Rivals games I played in FUT felt faster. Players were agile and responsive to commands. They seemed to have more intelligent positioning and were quicker at making runs. Those who like using a big striker, it felt harder to obtain the ball. I'm a light skiller and the animations didn't feel contrived.

Goalkeepers and defenders: Many players were fed up with their own personal Andre Onana in goal palming the ball back for easy rebound goals. This has changed with loose balls spinning out for corners or coming back under control.

Defenders didn't particularly feel like auto-tackling and blocking machines, but when you did get it right you were somewhat rewarded with a successful challenge.

Passing and shooting: It might be a little too arcade-y and I expect ball speed to be tuned down, but it's still nigh-on impossible to play a simple square-ball. The game will insist on some forward or backwards movement. When you're in on net, you're rewarded for breaking down your opponent. Finesse shots appears to be detuned, while power shots don't seem to have too much of a bearing at this stage.

It's a promising base and at least there's something to work with for a player of any ability. The fact EA has not hyped animations or Hypermotion guff feels like a step-change in tactics.

Ultimate Team

Yes, this is why many buy the game. The other issue Fifa addressed this summer was its intention to protect the “power curve”. I've assembled a strong starter squad with a noticeably reduced number of packs on offer from the outset.

The game modes should offer something for everyone. The return of knockout tournaments will be well-received alongside an easier, more open path to weekend league competitions for busy parents and weaker players. The intriguing Gauntlet mode should encourage funky playing XIs and not the same chorus line of “meta” players. This will ultimately be up to the player base to enjoy.

Final whistle

At this time of year with EA FC hype, I'm reminded of mafia boss Michael Corleone's epic quote from The Godfather Part III: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.” After such a low point, EA might be starting this cycle with a player base with a wait-and-see approach.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

But there is nothing quite like the allure of a new EA football title in September. From discovering new musicians from its bumper soundtrack (there's 106 on it this year including Pulp), to enjoying seeing your team's player's cards rated for the first time.

Devoted fans of the franchise know the football genre isn't at the cutting edge of gaming, but they will demand a title that will not be shelved before the end of the year. Despite the barren landscape of football games, FC 26's competition are Minecraft and Roblox with GTA 6 on the horizon.

This is a promising return to form, but EA's hard work only starts now.

EA Sports FC 26 will be released on September 25 on PC and September 26 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

