EA Sports FC 25's cover star is Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. The game will release on September 27. Photo: AFP
EA Sports FC 25's cover star is Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. The game will release on September 27. Photo: AFP

Culture

EA Sports FC 25 review: Great additions but blueprint unchanged

Popular football video game that used to be known as Fifa is still trying to adjust under its new name

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

September 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit