EA Sports FC 24 review: How does EA's first post-Fifa football game stack up?

The latest football simulation game from EA Sports is here and it has a new name.

The game formerly known as Fifa is now called EA Sports FC after the company's three-decade long partnership with football’s governing body came to an end.

The new game, EA Sports FC 24, will be released on September 29 worldwide. Fans around the globe are curious about what they can expect from the post-Fifa era and what other changes have been made to the game.

New name, same game

Gamers who purchase and play the Fifa games every year will tell you it barely changes from one iteration to the other. While that is mostly true, each new title does make small and subtle amendments that can sometimes improve upon graphics and gameplay.

The true measure of change is when comparing games at least three to four years apart.

With EA Sports FC 24, gamers should not hope for a complete overhaul but perhaps one is not really needed. The formula has been very successful and these games have achieved a good balance between realism and fun.

The game does have a new user interface and it's clean and clear without being overcomplicated.

Improvements

The biggest change, however, is perhaps in how the players feel during a game. Taken with a grain of salt as many of these experiences can change due to constant updating, the players do all seem unique, with their various abilities coming through.

In the past, the difference between players was mainly judged on how fast they could move. Their other qualities were not as obviously distinct and that could probably be chalked up to deficiencies in the technology.

Fans of the ever-popular Ultimate Team mode can rest assured that the feature is as innovative and fresh as ever. Being the game’s strongest pull in recent years, it’s easy to see why EA Sports dedicates a lot of energy into making it better with every new game.

EA FC 24 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, PC and Xbox One

Rating: 3.5/5

A new, and long overdue, addition to Ultimate Team this year is the inclusion of women players in the gameplay, with the ability to play as some of the best women footballers around.

Another popular feature is career mode, which gives players the ability to control a team as a manager and dictate tactics and transfers throughout a proper season. This mode now boasts new technology that allows players to change a team’s tactical focus, choosing the system in which they should play.

Familiarity is no bad thing

Detractors will say that the changes are surface level and while that is mostly true for EA Sports FC 24, there are more substantial changes under the hood.

However, most people want to experience something they are familiar with; even the most ardent voices demanding huge shifts. In its first game under the EA Sports FC moniker, EA Sports decides to not scare away the regulars, instead making improvements that hint of the future promise these games hold.

Final verdict

I used to play the Fifa games constantly, picking up every release the day it became available. I always enjoyed seeing how much I could improve at it and competing with my friends.

Recently though, I’ve found myself detached from them, as I don’t enjoy playing the game’s most popular feature Ultimate Team, which operates best through spending time grinding to improve your team while playing opponents in online games.

When I did play the game, I spent most of my time experiencing what career mode had to offer and seeing what changes were made there.

In EA Sports FC 24, gamers can expect to play a game they are very familiar with. The new improvements can also serve as a barometer as to whether or not you will want to play the game in the future.