Life after Fifa: FC 24, Erling Haaland and what to expect from EA Sports' new look

Fans have been given the first look at life beyond Fifa games – and the future looks to be in safe hands with Erling Haaland leading the next chapter.

The Manchester City striker is gracing the cover of EA Sports FC 24, the first title since the developer and the football governing body called time on their three-decade partnership.

The Fifa series was the bestselling sports video game in the world, and this venture appears to be carrying on the annual tradition of upgrades, new features and expanding teams and leagues.

Unveiled via a live stream from Amsterdam on Thursday, the event began with a short video introducing the game’s new logo, a triangle.

Former Arsenal women’s team star Alex Scott then joined the presentation carrying the Women’s Champions League trophy, announcing the competition will feature in the new game. She also revealed there will be further additions of women’s teams from around Europe, including from Spain and Germany.

The big announcement was EA Sports FC has signed a multi-year deal with the Premier League.

The Champions League also entered into an exclusive deal to be featured in the series for the foreseeable future. At the end of the trailer presentation, Haaland took to the stage accompanied by rapturous applause.

HyperMotion V

The game will feature the latest technology in capturing the realistic movements of players. More than 180 games were analysed to create the most realistic animation, EA Sports said.

During the presentation, a goal by Norwegian striker Haaland against Borussia Dortmund was shown as an example of what the technology can do. The goal, a particularly acrobatic feat, has not been witnessed in a video game before.

The Frostbite engine

The engine powering the game will be Frostbite, previously used by EA Sports for its Fifa games.

New footage of the game showed a number of innovations, including enhanced rain droplets on players and the movement of their shirts as they move.

The engine will also have a more dynamic matchday experience, meaning fans will look more real and natural.

Play styles

EA Sports revealed footballers will have their signature playing styles. With this technology, some players will feel like they have a more unique feel than others, the company said.

Women’s football will be in Ultimate Team

Through a video message, Leah Williamson, the captain of England women's national team, announced women’s football will be in the popular game mode Ultimate Team.

In Ultimate Team, players open packs of cards, each of which features players that can be put in a squad to compete.

With the addition of women’s football in the game mode, players will be able to include some of the game’s best female players in their squads.

Release date

EA Sports FC 24 is set to release worldwide on September 29, with early access given to some players on September 22.