Esports World Cup 2025 winners of Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, Free Fire, Counter-Strike 2 and more

The 2025 Esports World Cup ends on Sunday in Riyadh after seven weeks of competition featuring more than 1,500 players from over 100 countries across 25 games. Organisers have called this year's event the largest yet, with $71.5 million in prize money divided between club, game and specialist awards.

The distribution of winnings depends on the title. Team Spirit, headquartered in Belgrade, secured $1 million after winning the Dota 2 competition, one of the most established multiplayer strategy games in the industry. Norwegian chess master Magnus Carlsen collected $250,000 after winning the chess tournament, which was formally recognised within the esports framework this year due to its growth on online platforms and live streaming. Other titles, such as Free Fire and Mobile Legends, awarded six-figure sums to their champions.

Esports Nations Cup announced

On Saturday, the Esports World Cup Foundation announced the creation of the Esports Nations Cup, a biennial event where players will represent their countries rather than their clubs.

Riyadh will host the inaugural event in November 2026, with major publishers including Electronic Arts, Krafton, Tencent and Ubisoft involved in its development.

With champions of the final competition, Counter-Strike 2, decided later on Sunday, here are the 2025 Esports World Cup winners.

Apex Legends

Gold: VK Gaming (Players: Kasssa, Qq, Lqdud)

Silver: Roc Esports (Players: Vaxlon, Deeds, Sauceror)

Bronze: Ninjas in Pyjamas (Players: Vein, Kurev, McLovin)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Gold: Optic Gaming (Dashy, Huke, Mercules, Shotzzy)

Silver: Vancouver Surge (04, Abuzah, Neptune, Nastie)

Bronze: Movistar KOI (Abe, Cleanx, Insight, JoeDeceives)

Call of Duty: Warzone

Gold: Twisted Minds (zSmit, Almond, Aydan)

Silver: Gentle Mates (Enkeo, Gromalok, Hallow)

Bronze: Virtus.pro (Dongy, Newbz, Sage)

Chess

Gold: Magnus Carlsen (Team Liquid)

Silver: Alireza Firouzja (Team Falcons)

Bronze: Hikaru Nakamura (Team Falcons)

CrossFire

Gold: AG.AL (Zy, Jwei, Doo, 1222, Zq)

Silver: Baisha Gaming (Xxiao, N9, 577, Lye, Ydss)

Bronze: Evolution Power (Zay, Mino, Yzk, Yh, Xqq)

Dota 2

Gold: Team Spirit (Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Rue, Miposhka)

Silver: Team Falcons (Skiter, Malr1ne, ATF, Cr1t-, Sneyking)

Bronze: Parivision (Satanic, No[o]ne-, DM, 9Class, Dukalis)

EA Sports FC 25

Gold: ManuBachoore (Team Liquid)

Silver: Brice (Team Vitality)

Bronze: Levi de Weerd (Team Liquid)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Gold: Go1 (DetonatioN FocusMe)

Silver: Xiaohai (KuaiShou Gaming)

Bronze: DarkAngel (Natus Vincere)

Free Fire

Gold: Evos Esports (Rasyah, Aimgod, Reyyy, Koceel)

Silver: Rex Regum Qeon (Dutzz, Abay, 18Deer, Maal)

Bronze: Team Vitality (Jump, Cougar, Zen1s, Don)

Honor of Kings

Gold: AG.AL (Ran, Zoe, Sheng, Yinuo, Shuai)

Silver: ThunderTalk Global (Qing, Sunrise, Crane, Snowy, Joy)

Bronze: Nova Esports (Xuan, Cy, Wendy, Muci, Weipit)

League of Legends

Gold: Gen.G (Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Ruler, Duro)

Silver: AG.AL (Flandre, Tarzan, Shanks, Hope, Kael)

Bronze: T1 (Doran, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, Keria)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Men

Gold: Team Liquid PH (Sanford, Karltzy, Sanji, Oheb, Jaypee)

Silver: SRG.OG (Kramm, Sekys, Stormie, Innocent, Yums)

Bronze: Onic Philippines (Kirk, K1ng Kong, Super Frince, Kelra, Brusko)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Women

Gold: Team Vitality (Fumi, Vival, Cinny, Chell, Vivian)

Silver: Gaimin Gladiators (Aria, Nicholette, Sayori, Panda, Ashlay)

Bronze: Terror Queens (Hlaing, Ruli, Lunallyn, Ckoshiii, Kuu)

Overwatch 2

Gold: Team Falcons (Proper, Mer1t, Someone, Hanbin, Chiyo, Fielder)

Silver: Al Qadsiah (Lbbd7, Checkmate, Ziyad, Landon, Kellex)

Bronze: Twisted Minds (Quartz, Youbi, KsaA, Funnyastro, Simple)

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Gold: Twisted Minds (Xmpl, Batulins, Perfect1ks, Lu)

Silver: Gen.G (Tosi, F1ame, Orca, Bean)

Bronze: Team Falcons (Hwinn, Tgltn, Shrimzy, Kickstart)

PUBG Mobile

Gold: Yangon Galacticos (Smile, Marnett, Romeo, Saycloud)

Silver: Weibo Gaming (Suk, Order, 33z, Hecc)

Bronze: Alpha Gaming (Zyol, Dok, Refus, Top)

Rainbow Six Siege X

Gold: Team Secret (Savage, Jume, Adrian, Mowwwgli, Noaurz)

Silver: G2 Esports (Alem4o, Doki, Blaz, Loira, Stompn)

Bronze: Furia Esports (Felipex, Herdsz, Jv92, Kheyze, Nade, Renn)

Rennsport

Gold: BMW M Team Redline Red Bull Sim Racing (Luke Bennett, Jeffery Rietveld, Sebastian Job, Kevin Siggy)

Silver: Virtus.pro (Kevin Ellis Jr, Dáire McCormack, Vojtěch Fiala, Mikhail Statsenko)

Bronze: Team Vitality (Thibault Cazaubon, Marcell Csincsik, Erhan Jajovski, Jiri Toman)

Rocket League

Gold: Karmine Corp (Vatira, Atow, Dralii)

Silver: Geekay Esports (Archie, Joyo, Oaly)

Bronze: Team Falcons (Trk511, Rw9, Kiileerrz)

StarCraft II

Gold: Serral (Basilisk)

Silver: Classic (Virtus.pro)

Bronze: Cure (Team Liquid)

Street Fighter 6

Gold: Xiaohai (KuaiShou Gaming)

Silver: Blaz (2Game Esports)

Bronze: Leshar (DRX)

Teamfight Tactics

Gold: Weibo Gaming (Saopimi, Lbtz, Guan, Tianlong)

Silver: Virtus.pro (Maris, Milo, K1an, Ncc1)

Bronze: T1 (Binteum, Scsc, Dunizuni, Crazymoving, Aegis, Opale, Pas de Bol, Lyyyress, Gobosteur)

Tekken 8

Gold: Ulsan (DN Freecs)

Silver: Lowhigh (DRX)

Bronze: Cbm (DN Freecs)

Valorant

Gold: Team Heretics (Boo, Benjyfishy, Miniboo, Riens, Wo0t)

Silver: Fnatic (Boaster, Alfajer, Chronicle, Kaajak, Crashies)

Bronze: Gen.G (T3xture, Karon, Munchkin, Ash, Foxy9)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

CHELSEA SQUAD Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Kenedy, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.