Esports World Cup 2025 winners of Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, Free Fire, Counter-Strike 2 and more

The 2025 Esports World Cup ends on Sunday in Riyadh after seven weeks of competition featuring more than 1,500 players from over 100 countries across 25 games. Organisers have called this year's event the largest yet, with $71.5 million in prize money divided between club, game and specialist awards.
The distribution of winnings depends on the title. Team Spirit, headquartered in Belgrade, secured $1 million after winning the Dota 2 competition, one of the most established multiplayer strategy games in the industry. Norwegian chess master Magnus Carlsen collected $250,000 after winning the chess tournament, which was formally recognised within the esports framework this year due to its growth on online platforms and live streaming. Other titles, such as Free Fire and Mobile Legends, awarded six-figure sums to their champions.
Esports Nations Cup announced
On Saturday, the Esports World Cup Foundation announced the creation of the Esports Nations Cup, a biennial event where players will represent their countries rather than their clubs.
Riyadh will host the inaugural event in November 2026, with major publishers including Electronic Arts, Krafton, Tencent and Ubisoft involved in its development.
With champions of the final competition, Counter-Strike 2, decided later on Sunday, here are the 2025 Esports World Cup winners.
Apex Legends
Gold: VK Gaming (Players: Kasssa, Qq, Lqdud)
Silver: Roc Esports (Players: Vaxlon, Deeds, Sauceror)
Bronze: Ninjas in Pyjamas (Players: Vein, Kurev, McLovin)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Gold: Optic Gaming (Dashy, Huke, Mercules, Shotzzy)
Silver: Vancouver Surge (04, Abuzah, Neptune, Nastie)
Bronze: Movistar KOI (Abe, Cleanx, Insight, JoeDeceives)
Call of Duty: Warzone
Gold: Twisted Minds (zSmit, Almond, Aydan)
Silver: Gentle Mates (Enkeo, Gromalok, Hallow)
Bronze: Virtus.pro (Dongy, Newbz, Sage)
Chess
Gold: Magnus Carlsen (Team Liquid)
Silver: Alireza Firouzja (Team Falcons)
Bronze: Hikaru Nakamura (Team Falcons)
CrossFire
Gold: AG.AL (Zy, Jwei, Doo, 1222, Zq)
Silver: Baisha Gaming (Xxiao, N9, 577, Lye, Ydss)
Bronze: Evolution Power (Zay, Mino, Yzk, Yh, Xqq)
Dota 2
Gold: Team Spirit (Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Rue, Miposhka)
Silver: Team Falcons (Skiter, Malr1ne, ATF, Cr1t-, Sneyking)
Bronze: Parivision (Satanic, No[o]ne-, DM, 9Class, Dukalis)
EA Sports FC 25
Gold: ManuBachoore (Team Liquid)
Silver: Brice (Team Vitality)
Bronze: Levi de Weerd (Team Liquid)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Gold: Go1 (DetonatioN FocusMe)
Silver: Xiaohai (KuaiShou Gaming)
Bronze: DarkAngel (Natus Vincere)
Free Fire
Gold: Evos Esports (Rasyah, Aimgod, Reyyy, Koceel)
Silver: Rex Regum Qeon (Dutzz, Abay, 18Deer, Maal)
Bronze: Team Vitality (Jump, Cougar, Zen1s, Don)
Honor of Kings
Gold: AG.AL (Ran, Zoe, Sheng, Yinuo, Shuai)
Silver: ThunderTalk Global (Qing, Sunrise, Crane, Snowy, Joy)
Bronze: Nova Esports (Xuan, Cy, Wendy, Muci, Weipit)
League of Legends
Gold: Gen.G (Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Ruler, Duro)
Silver: AG.AL (Flandre, Tarzan, Shanks, Hope, Kael)
Bronze: T1 (Doran, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, Keria)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Men
Gold: Team Liquid PH (Sanford, Karltzy, Sanji, Oheb, Jaypee)
Silver: SRG.OG (Kramm, Sekys, Stormie, Innocent, Yums)
Bronze: Onic Philippines (Kirk, K1ng Kong, Super Frince, Kelra, Brusko)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Women
Gold: Team Vitality (Fumi, Vival, Cinny, Chell, Vivian)
Silver: Gaimin Gladiators (Aria, Nicholette, Sayori, Panda, Ashlay)
Bronze: Terror Queens (Hlaing, Ruli, Lunallyn, Ckoshiii, Kuu)
Overwatch 2
Gold: Team Falcons (Proper, Mer1t, Someone, Hanbin, Chiyo, Fielder)
Silver: Al Qadsiah (Lbbd7, Checkmate, Ziyad, Landon, Kellex)
Bronze: Twisted Minds (Quartz, Youbi, KsaA, Funnyastro, Simple)
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Gold: Twisted Minds (Xmpl, Batulins, Perfect1ks, Lu)
Silver: Gen.G (Tosi, F1ame, Orca, Bean)
Bronze: Team Falcons (Hwinn, Tgltn, Shrimzy, Kickstart)
PUBG Mobile
Gold: Yangon Galacticos (Smile, Marnett, Romeo, Saycloud)
Silver: Weibo Gaming (Suk, Order, 33z, Hecc)
Bronze: Alpha Gaming (Zyol, Dok, Refus, Top)
Rainbow Six Siege X
Gold: Team Secret (Savage, Jume, Adrian, Mowwwgli, Noaurz)
Silver: G2 Esports (Alem4o, Doki, Blaz, Loira, Stompn)
Bronze: Furia Esports (Felipex, Herdsz, Jv92, Kheyze, Nade, Renn)
Rennsport
Gold: BMW M Team Redline Red Bull Sim Racing (Luke Bennett, Jeffery Rietveld, Sebastian Job, Kevin Siggy)
Silver: Virtus.pro (Kevin Ellis Jr, Dáire McCormack, Vojtěch Fiala, Mikhail Statsenko)
Bronze: Team Vitality (Thibault Cazaubon, Marcell Csincsik, Erhan Jajovski, Jiri Toman)
Rocket League
Gold: Karmine Corp (Vatira, Atow, Dralii)
Silver: Geekay Esports (Archie, Joyo, Oaly)
Bronze: Team Falcons (Trk511, Rw9, Kiileerrz)
StarCraft II
Gold: Serral (Basilisk)
Silver: Classic (Virtus.pro)
Bronze: Cure (Team Liquid)
Street Fighter 6
Gold: Xiaohai (KuaiShou Gaming)
Silver: Blaz (2Game Esports)
Bronze: Leshar (DRX)
Teamfight Tactics
Gold: Weibo Gaming (Saopimi, Lbtz, Guan, Tianlong)
Silver: Virtus.pro (Maris, Milo, K1an, Ncc1)
Bronze: T1 (Binteum, Scsc, Dunizuni, Crazymoving, Aegis, Opale, Pas de Bol, Lyyyress, Gobosteur)
Tekken 8
Gold: Ulsan (DN Freecs)
Silver: Lowhigh (DRX)
Bronze: Cbm (DN Freecs)
Valorant
Gold: Team Heretics (Boo, Benjyfishy, Miniboo, Riens, Wo0t)
Silver: Fnatic (Boaster, Alfajer, Chronicle, Kaajak, Crashies)
Bronze: Gen.G (T3xture, Karon, Munchkin, Ash, Foxy9)