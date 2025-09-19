Premier League predictions: Arsenal beat Man City in thriller, Liverpool win Merseyside derby

Saturday: Liverpool v Everton (3.30pm kick-off UAE)
Liverpool head into this Merseyside derby having defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night, thanks to Virgil van Dijk's injury-time winner. This has been the theme of Liverpool's season so far with all four of their league wins coming courtesy of late goals.
Everton failed to make it three wins on the spin after a frustrating goalless draw at home to Aston Villa, which saw them have 20 attempts on goal with only two on target, but are still sitting in a healthy sixth place after four games.
Prediction: Liverpool 2 Everton 0
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur (6pm)
Brighton fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, which saw Fabian Hurzeler's side lose Jack Hinshelwood and Maxim De Cuyper to injuries in the opening half-hour. It was the Seagulls' second defeat in three games.
Spurs opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday. Their domestic form has seen them win three out of four, including a 3-0 win at West Ham last weekend.
Prediction: Brighton 1 Spurs 1
Burnley v Nottingham Forest (6pm)
Burnley thought they had secured a battling home draw with champions Liverpool until Mohamed Salah's late winner condemned the Clarets to a third loss in three matches.
New Forest manager Ange Postecoglou saw his team slump to a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in his first game in charge. Forest are looking to avoid a third loss on the trot in the league and were also beaten 3-2 by second-tier Swansea in the League Cup on Wednesday.
Prediction: Burnley 1 Forest 0
West Ham United v Crystal Palace (3pm)
West Ham manager Graham Potter finds himself under pressure after last week's home drubbing by London rivals Spurs made it three defeats out of four. The Hammers have conceded more goals (11) than anyone else in the league.
Palace are one of only three unbeaten teams left in the division, although they have drawn three out of four games, including at home to promoted Sunderland last time out. The Eagles edged out second-tier Millwall on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday night.
Prediction: Prediction West Ham 1 Palace 2
Wolves v Leeds United (6pm)
Wolves are bottom of the table after losing all four of their matches after last week's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle. Vitor Pereira's side are the only team in the top flight without a point.
Leeds have taken just one point from three games since beating Everton on the opening weekend of the season. Last weekend also saw the Yorkshiremen lose 1-0, at Fulham.
Prediction: Wolves 2 Leeds 1
Manchester United v Chelsea (8.30pm)
United were swept aside by City in the Manchester derby last Sunday, which leaves them 14th in the table after taking four points from four games with manager Ruben Amorim still struggling to turn around the Red Devils' fortunes.
Chelsea remain unbeaten after last week's 2-2 draw at Brentford, missing out on a third successive victory, and sit fifth in the table with eight points. In their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Enzo Maresca's men were beaten 3-1 in Germany.
Prediction: Man United 2 Chelsea 3
Fulham v Brentford (11pm)
Fulham secured their first league win of the campaign thanks to an injury-time own-goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson against Leeds, which moved the Cottagers up to 11th in the table.
Brentford also left it late to grab a draw against Chelsea with Fabio Carvalho scoring three minutes into added time and are one of five teams on four points. The Bees defeated Aston Villa on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday.
Prediction: Fulham 1 Brentford 1
Sunday: Bournemouth v Newcastle United (5pm)
Bournemouth are aiming for a fourth league win in a row following victories over Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton, with Andoni Iraola's side sitting pretty in fourth place.
Newcastle sealed their first win of the season thanks to Nick Woltemade's debut goal against Wolves, then lost 2-1 against Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 2
Sunderland v Aston Villa (6pm)
Sunderland have taken seven points from a possible 12 so far, drawing away to Crystal Palace last weekend, with both their victories coming at the Stadium of Light.
Villa's goalless draw with Everton means they are second bottom of the table and yet to secure three points. A midweek League Cup exit on penalties to Brentford will not have helped morale.
Prediction: Sunderland 2 Villa 1
Arsenal v Manchester City (7.30pm)
Arsenal are second in the table after their 3-0 home win over Forest made it nine points from 12 for Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners defeated Athletic Club 2-0 on Tuesday courtesy of substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who each scored one and assisted one.
Manchester City's derby battering of United meant they avoided a third successive defeat while in the Champions League on Thursday, they beat Napoli 2-0.
Prediction: Arsenal 3 Man City 2
