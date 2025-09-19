Premier League predictions: Arsenal beat Man City in thriller, Liverpool win Merseyside derby

Saturday: Liverpool v Everton (3.30pm kick-off UAE)

Liverpool head into this Merseyside derby having defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night, thanks to Virgil van Dijk's injury-time winner. This has been the theme of Liverpool's season so far with all four of their league wins coming courtesy of late goals.

Everton failed to make it three wins on the spin after a frustrating goalless draw at home to Aston Villa, which saw them have 20 attempts on goal with only two on target, but are still sitting in a healthy sixth place after four games.

Prediction: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur (6pm)

Brighton fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, which saw Fabian Hurzeler's side lose Jack Hinshelwood and Maxim De Cuyper to injuries in the opening half-hour. It was the Seagulls' second defeat in three games.

Spurs opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday. Their domestic form has seen them win three out of four, including a 3-0 win at West Ham last weekend.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Spurs 1

Burnley v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Burnley thought they had secured a battling home draw with champions Liverpool until Mohamed Salah's late winner condemned the Clarets to a third loss in three matches.

New Forest manager Ange Postecoglou saw his team slump to a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in his first game in charge. Forest are looking to avoid a third loss on the trot in the league and were also beaten 3-2 by second-tier Swansea in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Forest 0

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (3pm)

West Ham manager Graham Potter finds himself under pressure after last week's home drubbing by London rivals Spurs made it three defeats out of four. The Hammers have conceded more goals (11) than anyone else in the league.

Palace are one of only three unbeaten teams left in the division, although they have drawn three out of four games, including at home to promoted Sunderland last time out. The Eagles edged out second-tier Millwall on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Prediction West Ham 1 Palace 2

Wolves v Leeds United (6pm)

Wolves are bottom of the table after losing all four of their matches after last week's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle. Vitor Pereira's side are the only team in the top flight without a point.

Leeds have taken just one point from three games since beating Everton on the opening weekend of the season. Last weekend also saw the Yorkshiremen lose 1-0, at Fulham.

Prediction: Wolves 2 Leeds 1

Manchester United v Chelsea (8.30pm)

United were swept aside by City in the Manchester derby last Sunday, which leaves them 14th in the table after taking four points from four games with manager Ruben Amorim still struggling to turn around the Red Devils' fortunes.

Chelsea remain unbeaten after last week's 2-2 draw at Brentford, missing out on a third successive victory, and sit fifth in the table with eight points. In their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Enzo Maresca's men were beaten 3-1 in Germany.

Prediction: Man United 2 Chelsea 3

Fulham v Brentford (11pm)

Fulham secured their first league win of the campaign thanks to an injury-time own-goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson against Leeds, which moved the Cottagers up to 11th in the table.

Brentford also left it late to grab a draw against Chelsea with Fabio Carvalho scoring three minutes into added time and are one of five teams on four points. The Bees defeated Aston Villa on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Brentford 1

Sunday: Bournemouth v Newcastle United (5pm)

Bournemouth are aiming for a fourth league win in a row following victories over Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton, with Andoni Iraola's side sitting pretty in fourth place.

Newcastle sealed their first win of the season thanks to Nick Woltemade's debut goal against Wolves, then lost 2-1 against Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 2

Sunderland v Aston Villa (6pm)

Sunderland have taken seven points from a possible 12 so far, drawing away to Crystal Palace last weekend, with both their victories coming at the Stadium of Light.

Villa's goalless draw with Everton means they are second bottom of the table and yet to secure three points. A midweek League Cup exit on penalties to Brentford will not have helped morale.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Villa 1

Arsenal v Manchester City (7.30pm)

Arsenal are second in the table after their 3-0 home win over Forest made it nine points from 12 for Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners defeated Athletic Club 2-0 on Tuesday courtesy of substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who each scored one and assisted one.

Manchester City's derby battering of United meant they avoided a third successive defeat while in the Champions League on Thursday, they beat Napoli 2-0.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Man City 2

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

Everton 1 Stoke City 0

Everton (Rooney 45 1')

Man of the Match Phil Jagielka (Everton)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars