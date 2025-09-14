Manchester derby: Erling Haaland hits brilliant double in 'complete performance' as City thump United

An Erling Haaland double helped Manchester City thump rivals Manchester United 3-0 on an emotional day at the Etihad Stadium following the death of boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

The recalled Phil Foden headed City into a first-half lead after a fine run and cross from winger Jeremy Doku.

After the break, two clinical finishes from Haaland sealed the points for City taking the big Norwegian to five goals in four games this season.

Haaland also hit the post in a sensational individual performance when he combined with Doku and Foden to rip apart hapless United.

It was a much-improved City after successive defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton spearheaded by the immense Haaland, lifting the team back up to eighth in the table.

It came on the back of his five-goal midweek haul for Norway in their 11-1 demolition of Moldova in Oslo, making it 11 goals in six games for club and country.

Haaland was also hailed by teammate Foden for his work defensively as the 25-year-old showed his worth at both ends of the pitch.

“A complete performance, the way he held up the ball when we were struggling,” said Foden of his teammate.

“He did everything. Defending, attacking, running in behind and doing the dirty work. It was a full shift and we need that more.”

There was also an impressive debut from new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma whose clean-sheet included one sensational one-handed save from a Bryan Mbeumo volley.

There was an added poignancy to the day following the news that Manchester boxing legend Hatton had died aged 46. A minute's applause was held before the match with both sets of fans singing Hatton's name.

Both Foden and Haaland admitted to feeling the extra pressure of marking Hatton's passing with an appropriate tribute.

“100 per cent,” said Foden. “I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family and for the people suffering right now. The lads gave everything. It wasn't a pretty match but it was all for him.”

“You could feel it as well from the fans, we needed this,” added Haaland. “You always want to win the derby but you could feel it extra today.

“I'm so relieved, so happy we managed to do it altogether. We have to keep going. Today we're super happy.”

Foden marked his first start of the season with his first Premier League goal since January – a bullet header from Doku's cross in the 18th minute – which was his seventh in this fixture.

Haaland equalled that tally when coolly clipping over Altay Bayindir shortly after half-time following a lovely move involving Foden and Doku.

The City striker hit a post not long after but would end up with an eighth derby strike as Harry Maguire gave away possession and Bernardo Silva sent the striker storming through on goal to slot home in style.

That was the end of the scoring but the damage had been done and the pressure will once again be ramped up on manager Ruben Amorim, whose team were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby Town last month.

“If you look at the goals, we can avoid those goals,” said the Portuguese coach. “That was the biggest difference. We can do better, especially the second goal. We suffered goals we can avoid.

“The biggest difference was when we had transitions, we didn't score. In the second half they did better in transition and we suffered in that moment.

“In these kind of games we need to be perfect and in this game we were not perfect. The frustration is always the same because with the amount of chances we need to score goals.”

Captain Bruno Fernandes insisted it was “not hard” to find positives from the United's performance, which leaves them 14th in the table, with four points out of a possible 12.

“The result is very bad, very bad on us but I think it's two ways of looking at this game,” said the Portuguese. ”

“The goals could have been avoided. On the ball we were very positive, very brave, we were playing the ball forward. When we created chances we could have been more clean.

“We wanted what City got and that's the three points. City were smart to get the goals in the way they did, they have a very good team and good players.”

