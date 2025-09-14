Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46. PA
Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46. PA
Ricky Hatton during his win over Juan Lazcano in their IBO light-welterweight title fight at the City of Manchester Stadium on May 24, 2008. Getty Images
Ricky Hatton during his win over Juan Lazcano in their IBO light-welterweight title fight at the City of Manchester Stadium on May 24, 2008. Getty Images
Ricky Hattonwalks away after knocking down Luis Collazo during their welterweighttitle fight at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on May 13, 2006. Getty Images
Ricky Hattonwalks away after knocking down Luis Collazo during their welterweighttitle fight at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on May 13, 2006. Getty Images
Ricky Hatton celebrates defeating Mexico's Jose Luis Castillo after a fourth round stoppage at the Thomas & Mack Centre in Las Vegas, on June 23, 2007. PA
Ricky Hatton celebrates defeating Mexico's Jose Luis Castillo after a fourth round stoppage at the Thomas & Mack Centre in Las Vegas, on June 23, 2007. PA
Ricky Hatton takes part in a training session at a gym near Manchester ahead of his fight against US boxer Floyd Mayweather on November 13, 2007. AFP
Ricky Hatton takes part in a training session at a gym near Manchester ahead of his fight against US boxer Floyd Mayweather on November 13, 2007. AFP
loyd Mayweather Jr and Ricky Hatton trade blows during their WBC welterweight boxing title fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 8, 2007. AP
loyd Mayweather Jr and Ricky Hatton trade blows during their WBC welterweight boxing title fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 8, 2007. AP
Ricky Hatton lands a punch to the face of Juan Urango in the fourth round of their light-welterweight world title fight in Las Vegas on January 20, 2007. AP
Ricky Hatton lands a punch to the face of Juan Urango in the fourth round of their light-welterweight world title fight in Las Vegas on January 20, 2007. AP
Ricky Hatton pauses during training in Manchester on May 5, 2006, ahead of his WBA welterweight fight with American Luis Collazo. AFP
Ricky Hatton pauses during training in Manchester on May 5, 2006, ahead of his WBA welterweight fight with American Luis Collazo. AFP
Ricky Hatton during his fight against Vyacheslav Senchenko - the British fighter's last as a professional - on November 24, 2012. PA
Ricky Hatton during his fight against Vyacheslav Senchenko - the British fighter's last as a professional - on November 24, 2012. PA
Kostya Tszyu and Ricky Hatton laugh during a press conference at The Kirribilli Club on November 1, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images
Kostya Tszyu and Ricky Hatton laugh during a press conference at The Kirribilli Club on November 1, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images
Ricky Hatton celebrates victory over Paulie Malignaggi at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 22, 2008. AP
Ricky Hatton celebrates victory over Paulie Malignaggi at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 22, 2008. AP
Ricky Hatton during his exhibition bout with Marco Antonio Barrera in the at the AO Arena, Manchester, in 2022. PA
Ricky Hatton during his exhibition bout with Marco Antonio Barrera in the at the AO Arena, Manchester, in 2022. PA
Ricky Hatton training in 2000. Reuters
Ricky Hatton training in 2000. Reuters
Ricky Hatton after holding a press conference in Manchester, on January 29, 2009 to confirm his next fight against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao. AFP
Ricky Hatton after holding a press conference in Manchester, on January 29, 2009 to confirm his next fight against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao. AFP
Ricky Hatton takes a break during training at Betta-Bodies Gym in Manchester in 2005. PA
Ricky Hatton takes a break during training at Betta-Bodies Gym in Manchester in 2005. PA

Sport

Combat Sports

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

The English fighter was due to return to the ring for a bout in Dubai in December

The National

September 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has been found dead at his home in Manchester at the age of 46.

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters in the first decade of the new century.

He was found dead at his home in Hyde and Greater Manchester Police on Sunday said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The news comes just months after Hatton announced his return to the ring when he was set to take on UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Hatton enjoyed a remarkable 15-year career winning 45 of his 48 professional bouts, last fighting professionally in 2012.

He rose through the ranks to take on the best boxers of his generation including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

Nicknamed “The Hitman”, Hatton achieved an incredible 43-0 record – including world title wins over Russia's Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo – before losing for the first time to Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas in 2007.

Amir Khan, another former world champion and a friend of Hatton, wrote on X: “Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Over recent years Hatton had been open about his struggles with mental health, and Khan added: “As fighters, we tell ourselves we're strong – we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind.

“Mental health isn't weakness. It's part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what's possible.

“To everyone reading this: if you're hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

“Rest well, Ricky. You'll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Tyson Fury, another British boxing great, posted on Instagram alongside two pictures of him with Hatton: “Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip.

“There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young.”

Chris Eubank Jr wrote, “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you”, while Turki Al-Sheikh, one of the sport's most high-profile promoters, said: “I am saddened by the tragic news of Ricky Hatton's passing at the young age of 46.”

Hatton's former promoter Frank Warren described the fighter as “one of the modern greats of this sport” on X.

“A superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring,” wrote Warren.

“From making his debut in Widnes in 1997 to then go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport.”

In July, Hatton made the surprise announcement that he was going to fight again for the first time since being stopped in nine rounds by Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

He was due to take on 46-year-old Al Dah in what had been dubbed 'Destiny in the Desert'.

“It will be a true fight, true action,” Hatton had said then. “And I will do my best, because everybody in the UAE and the Gulf, they will watch this fight. The place will be sold out and it will be watched around the world.”

On Women's Day
FIXTURES (all times UAE)

Sunday
Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)
SPAL v Verona (6pm)
Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)
AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm)

Monday
Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)
AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)
Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)
Atalanta v Parma (6pm)
Lecce v Udinese (9pm)
Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

Transgender report
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
McLaren GT specs

Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: seven-speed

Power: 620bhp

Torque: 630Nm

Price: Dh875,000

On sale: now

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
War and the virus
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Tomorrow 2021
Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net

Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink.

Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons.

A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6.

Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

More on this story:

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge – Rally schedule:

Saturday: Super Special Spectator Stage – Yas Marina Circuit – start 3.30pm.
Sunday: Yas Marina Circuit Stage 1 (276.01km)
Monday: Nissan Stage 2 (287.92km)
Tuesday: Al Ain Water Stage 3 (281.38km)
Wednesday: ADNOC Stage 4 (244.49km)
Thursday: Abu Dhabi Aviation Stage 5 (218.57km) Finish: Yas Marina Circuit – 4.30pm.

While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from this package
Plastic tipping points
World Mental Health Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Recommended
Towering concerns
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Herc's Adventures

Developer: Big Ape Productions
Publisher: LucasArts
Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn
Rating: 4/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
War on waste
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000

Engine 3.6L V6

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm

Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
J%20Street%20Polling%20Results
%3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Main report
Company profile

Company name: Nestrom

Started: 2017

Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi

Based: Jordan

Sector: Technology

Initial investment: Close to $100,000

Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors

More from Firas Maksad
World Mental Health Day
While you're here
E-cigarette report
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More coverage from the Future Forum
Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
While you're here
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
You might also like
Tomorrow 2021
SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FOLD%204
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20display%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%207.6%22%20QXGA%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202176%20x%201812%2C%2021.6%3A18%2C%20374ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECover%20display%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.2%22%20HD%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202316%20x%20904%2C%2023.1%3A9%2C%20402ppi%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%201%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2012%2C%20One%20UI%204.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2050MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%20dual%20OIS%2C%203x%20optical%20zoom%2C%2030x%20Space%20Zoom%2C%20portrait%2C%20super%20slo-mo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024fps%2C%204K%4030%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%4030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%3B%20slo-mo%4060%2F240%2F960fps%3B%20HDR10%2B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECover%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.2)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInner%20front%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Under-display%204MP%20(f%2F1.8)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204400mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%20charging%2C%20reverse%20wireless%20charging%2C%20'all-day'%20life%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%202%20nano-SIMs%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%202%20nano-SIMs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Graygreen%2C%20phantom%20black%2C%20beige%2C%20burgundy%20(online%20exclusive)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fold%204%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh6%2C799%20%2F%20Dh7%2C249%20%2F%20Dh8%2C149%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper

Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)
Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)
Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)
Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

More from this story
On Women's Day
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More on animal trafficking
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Read more about the coronavirus
THE%20SWIMMERS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
School uniforms report
More from this package
On Women's Day
While you're here
Transgender report
How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed

Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently.

Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam.

The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos.

One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible.

That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

More on Quran memorisation:
Related
THE BIO

Age: 30

Favourite book: The Power of Habit

Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one"

Favourite exercise: The snatch

Favourite colour: Blue

MANDOOB
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Ali%20Kalthami%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Mohammed%20Dokhei%2C%20Sarah%20Taibah%2C%20Hajar%20Alshammari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Our commentary on Brexit
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
Real estate tokenisation project

Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.

The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.

Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More on this story
While you're here
While you're here
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
The details

Colette

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West

Our take: 3/5

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

More from Neighbourhood Watch
Updated: September 14, 2025, 12:45 PM`
Boxing