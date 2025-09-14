Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has been found dead at his home in Manchester at the age of 46.

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters in the first decade of the new century.

He was found dead at his home in Hyde and Greater Manchester Police on Sunday said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The news comes just months after Hatton announced his return to the ring when he was set to take on UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Hatton enjoyed a remarkable 15-year career winning 45 of his 48 professional bouts, last fighting professionally in 2012.

He rose through the ranks to take on the best boxers of his generation including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

Nicknamed “The Hitman”, Hatton achieved an incredible 43-0 record – including world title wins over Russia's Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo – before losing for the first time to Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas in 2007.

Amir Khan, another former world champion and a friend of Hatton, wrote on X: “Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Over recent years Hatton had been open about his struggles with mental health, and Khan added: “As fighters, we tell ourselves we're strong – we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind.

“Mental health isn't weakness. It's part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what's possible.

“To everyone reading this: if you're hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

“Rest well, Ricky. You'll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Tyson Fury, another British boxing great, posted on Instagram alongside two pictures of him with Hatton: “Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip.

“There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young.”

Chris Eubank Jr wrote, “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you”, while Turki Al-Sheikh, one of the sport's most high-profile promoters, said: “I am saddened by the tragic news of Ricky Hatton's passing at the young age of 46.”

Hatton's former promoter Frank Warren described the fighter as “one of the modern greats of this sport” on X.

“A superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring,” wrote Warren.

“From making his debut in Widnes in 1997 to then go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport.”

In July, Hatton made the surprise announcement that he was going to fight again for the first time since being stopped in nine rounds by Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

He was due to take on 46-year-old Al Dah in what had been dubbed 'Destiny in the Desert'.

“It will be a true fight, true action,” Hatton had said then. “And I will do my best, because everybody in the UAE and the Gulf, they will watch this fight. The place will be sold out and it will be watched around the world.”

FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

McLaren GT specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh875,000 On sale: now

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink. Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons. A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6. Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge – Rally schedule: Saturday: Super Special Spectator Stage – Yas Marina Circuit – start 3.30pm.

Sunday: Yas Marina Circuit Stage 1 (276.01km)

Monday: Nissan Stage 2 (287.92km)

Tuesday: Al Ain Water Stage 3 (281.38km)

Wednesday: ADNOC Stage 4 (244.49km)

Thursday: Abu Dhabi Aviation Stage 5 (218.57km) Finish: Yas Marina Circuit – 4.30pm.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Herc's Adventures Developer: Big Ape Productions

Publisher: LucasArts

Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn

Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

J%20Street%20Polling%20Results %3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Company name: Nestrom Started: 2017 Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi Based: Jordan Sector: Technology Initial investment: Close to $100,000 Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FOLD%204 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20display%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%207.6%22%20QXGA%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202176%20x%201812%2C%2021.6%3A18%2C%20374ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECover%20display%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.2%22%20HD%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202316%20x%20904%2C%2023.1%3A9%2C%20402ppi%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%201%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2012%2C%20One%20UI%204.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2050MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%20dual%20OIS%2C%203x%20optical%20zoom%2C%2030x%20Space%20Zoom%2C%20portrait%2C%20super%20slo-mo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024fps%2C%204K%4030%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%4030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%3B%20slo-mo%4060%2F240%2F960fps%3B%20HDR10%2B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECover%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.2)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInner%20front%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Under-display%204MP%20(f%2F1.8)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204400mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%20charging%2C%20reverse%20wireless%20charging%2C%20'all-day'%20life%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%202%20nano-SIMs%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%202%20nano-SIMs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Graygreen%2C%20phantom%20black%2C%20beige%2C%20burgundy%20(online%20exclusive)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fold%204%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh6%2C799%20%2F%20Dh7%2C249%20%2F%20Dh8%2C149%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

MANDOOB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Ali%20Kalthami%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Mohammed%20Dokhei%2C%20Sarah%20Taibah%2C%20Hajar%20Alshammari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The details Colette Director: Wash Westmoreland Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West Our take: 3/5