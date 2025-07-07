Ricky Hatton announces shock boxing comeback against UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah in Dubai

Former world champion Ricky Hatton has announced a shock return to boxing which will see him take on UAE fighter Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

The middleweight bout is scheduled to take place on December 2 and will pit Hatton – who turns 47 in October – against 46-year-old Al Dah in what has been dubbed 'Destiny in the Desert'.

Hatton – who held world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight – last fought professionally in 2012 when he was stopped in nine rounds by Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko.

The Manchester-based fighter had previously been out of action for more than two years after a savage beating inside two rounds by Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. His only other loss in 48 professional fights – that included 32 wins by KO – came against Floyd Mayweather Junior in 2007, also in Las Vegas.

Al Dah's pro record reads eight wins and three defeats, the last of which came against the Mexican Pedro Alejandro Delgado in Mexico City in July 2021. “Trust me, this fight will not be like the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight,” said Al Dah at the press conference.

“It will be a true fight, true action. And I will do my best, because everybody in the UAE and the Gulf, they will watch this fight. The place will be sold out and it will be watched around the world.”

Hatton revealed he was unable to attend the announcement in Dubai in person as he had injured eye with his sunglasses while attending the comeback gig of Manchester band Oasis in Wales.

"I'm really devastated that I couldn't be there with everyone. I'd much rather be in the Dubai sun rather than the Manchester rain,” said Hatton, who has confirmed the contest will be held over eight three-minute rounds.

“The main thing is the fight will take place and I can't wait, I'm really looking forward to it,” said Hatton.

“It's just one of them freakish things, I caught one of my sunglasses in my eyes and I'm very fortunate it's not done any permanent damage. It's just scraped the surface, so fingers crossed we're good to go.”

Hatton's 15-year career saw him secure a remarkable 43 wins on the spin – including a career-defining defeat of Russia's Kostya Tszyu in front of a delirious home crowd at Manchester's M.E.N. Arena in 2005 – before losing for the first time against Mayweather.

He also secured notable world title wins against the likes of Luis Collazo, Jose Luis Castillo and Juan Lazcano.

Hatton told 11.11 management on its Instagram: "I'm absolutely delighted to say I'm stepping in the ring to give it another go.

"It's been well-documented I've had my struggles but I'm in a really good place now, loving life, trying to bring the next champions through. But the opportunity has come for me to get in the ring and do it again."

The news comes just weeks after Filipino legend Pacquiao announced he was coming out of retirement to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight crown at the age of 46.

Pacquiao – who has not fought since being beaten on points by Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 – is due to fight the Mexican at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19.

A world champion in eight divisions from flyweight to super welterweight, Pacquiao appeared to end a 26-year career in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 (39 KO's).

Barrios's record reads 32-29-1 (18 KO's) with his last fight ending in a draw with the American Abel Ramos in Texas last November to retain his title.

