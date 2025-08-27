How safe are children playing Roblox? Ban looms across Gulf countries over shocking concerns

Countries across the Middle East have signalled that they have or are intending to impose temporary bans or restrictions on the popular online gaming platform Roblox amid safety concerns for the millions of children who play it worldwide.

Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey blocked the platform in August, while it remains banned in Oman and Jordan.

Following a string of high-profile lawsuits in the US, this week, the US state of Louisiana sued the developers of the game, Roblox Corporation, alleging that the company had failed to implement substantial safety controls and “has knowingly enabled and facilitated the systemic sexual exploitation and abuse of children across the United States”.

“Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritises user growth, revenue and profits over child safety,” said Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill. “Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox, so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.”

This follows an April 2025 report by digital behaviour experts Revealing Reality, whose results found “a troubling disconnect between Roblox’s child-friendly appearance and the reality of what children experience on the platform”.

Countries implementing bans

Qatar blocked access to the game on August 13, causing gamers to take to social media to share the messages they received when they tried to access it. So far, the government has not released a statement on the move.

In Kuwait, the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority announced on August 21 that they were temporarily blocking the game after parents and community organisations expressed concerns over child safety on the platform.

Turkey blocked the platform on August 7 and Roblox responded by saying: "We are currently working with local authorities with the goal of resolving it". The ban still remains in place.

In the UAE, Roblox was banned between 2018 and 2021. In Oman and Jordan, the platform has been banned since 2020 following concerns about harmful content, although no official government announcement was ever made.

China, the Netherlands and Belgium have also previously taken measures to either block, partially ban or curtail access to Roblox, with action differentiating by country.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is a free-to-play online gaming platform that hosts millions of user-created games. Getty Images

Founded in 2006, Roblox is a free-to-play online gaming platform that hosts millions of user-created games (called “experiences”), which are created through Roblox Studio. In-game purchases are bought using its virtual currency Robux, which game developers can exchange for real-world currency.

According to data website Statista, in the second quarter of 2025, 39.7 million daily active users of Roblox Corporation games were under the age of 13.

What are the alleged dangers posed in Roblox?

The reasons for in-country bans of the platform differ from nation to nation and have included allegations of harmful content, nude or inappropriately dressed avatars and the ability for adults to converse with children, creating opportunities for grooming or predatory behaviour.

In a recent study, carried out by UK research agency Revealing Reality, Roblox accounts for fictional users aged five, nine, 10, 13 and over 40 were created, and instructed only to interact with each other.

“In a short space of time, we revealed something deeply disturbing. Despite the safety features in place, adults and children can easily interact in the same virtual spaces with no effective age verification or separation,” the report states.

“Our research confirmed that an account registered as a 42-year-old could add and publicly interact with our accounts registered as children as young as five years old and privately chat with accounts registered as 13 years old and above.”

The report adds: “Additionally, our account registered as a 10-year-old child was able to freely access highly suggestive environments… In these spaces, children were able to both observe and participate in conversations that often strayed into adult themes.”

In February this year, Bloomberg News reported that Roblox was under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, although the reasons remain unknown. This came on the heels of a comprehensive report by Bloomberg, titled Roblox's Pedophile Problem, in which it said that US police had “arrested at least two dozen people accused of abducting or abusing victims they’d met or groomed using Roblox”.

Keeping your child safe while playing Roblox

Parents are at the forefront of policing the new technology and games their children have access to. With iPads a must for children at school, access to the latest games is constantly at their fingertips, so parents must stay aware of, and on top of, new developments.

Parents are advised to spend some time on Roblox themselves to get an idea of the kind of games available. Adults should create their own account linked to their child’s and set up strong parental controls. Parents are also advised to use their child’s correct birth date to ensure access to appropriate safety settings. Roblox offers different settings for access to games via their content maturity slider, which should be set to “minimal” for younger children and “mild” for older teens.

Adding an account pin number will lock parental settings and prevent children from changing them.

“Restrict in-game purchases by limiting or disabling spending to avoid unexpected charges and reduce pressure to buy,” says Shah. “Monitor your child’s chats and their online friends so you know who your child is interacting with and encourage open conversations about online safety. Teach safe clicking by showing them how to avoid suspicious links and downloads to prevent malware and enable two-factor authentication, which adds extra security beyond just passwords.”

It's important for parents to also remember that Roblox can be accessed in public spaces with an existing account, and that games cannot be played offline. When it comes to spaces such as libraries, gaming centres and schools, access is firstly dependent on the measures the government has implemented. If Roblox has not been banned nationwide, public and private spaces can still choose to block it via the settings in their wi-fi.

'So much responsibility is passed onto parents'

The gaming platform Roblox is banned in several countries across the Middle East. AP

Figures for how many Roblox users there are in the UAE are not available, but ask any parent if their child plays or has heard of Roblox, and the answer will usually be yes.

UAE parent Dima, a stay-at-home mother-of-two says her 13-year-old son regularly plays games on the platform.

“At first, I didn’t really know what it was,” she says. “I thought Roblox was itself a game, I didn’t realise it was a place where there are so many different games. I knew what we were getting with Minecraft, which my youngest child plays, but with Roblox, they can be playing one game one minute and another the next, so it is very hard to keep up. We have parental controls on YouTube and we have a family rule that iPads can only be played on if we parents are here too. But I know we cannot be watching their screens all the time.”

She adds: “I think games companies do have a responsibility to keep the people who play their games safe. So much responsibility when using technology is passed onto parents who are already so busy themselves. I agree we must be looking out for our kids, but companies must also act.”

What has Roblox said about the controversy?

Earlier this year, Roblox added additional parental controls to the platform, which gave parents who provided an ID or credit card access to three tools, including the friend management tool. This allows parents to block anyone on their child’s friends list and report those they feel violate Roblox policies. Parents can also change the content maturity level for their child’s account and access detailed screen-time insights.

In a statement, Roblox has said online safety for minors is “an issue that goes beyond Roblox and needs to be addressed through collaboration with governments and an industry-wide commitment to strong safety measures across all platforms”. The company also said that age verification for under-13s “remains an industry challenge”.

“The challenges with online age verification are that it’s easy to bypass by entering false birth dates,” says Mudresh Shah a manager at cybersecurity company, Help AG. “There are also personal data risks, due to privacy concerns and poor security, and inconsistent methods across platforms, which can lead to gaps in protection.”

Regarding the Louisiana lawsuit, Roblox promises to “address erroneous claims and misconceptions about our platform, our commitment to safety, and our overall safety track record". Adding that it has provided measures that “protect its youngest users and empower parents and caregivers with greater control, including updated parental controls, stricter defaults for users under 13 and new content maturity labels".

