New movies and shows to stream this week - featuring Citadel and Love is Blind spin-offs

A Bollywood action star will be born this week as<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/31/citadel-honey-bunny-varun-dhawan-samantha/" target="_blank"> Varun Dhawan</a> takes the reins in the Indian spin-off of <i>Citadel</i>. And for<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/28/love-is-blind-habibi-reunion-date/" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> </a>fans, it's time for Argentinian singles to find their match in the Netflix social experiment that's now become an international phenomenon. And yes, prepare for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/01/best-new-christmas-movies-2020s-holdovers-klaus-hallmark/" target="_blank">Christmas movies</a> and shows to trickle in over the next few weeks. Here are some of the latest films, shows and games to stream. The Russo brothers' ever-expanding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/04/04/priyanka-chopra-and-richard-madden-present-spy-series-citadel-in-mumbai/" target="_blank"><i>Citadel </i></a>"spyverse" now lands in India as the thriller shifts to the origin story of Nadia Sinh, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the American original. Set in Mumbai in the 1990s, Dhawan plays Bollywood stuntman Bunny who moonlights as a spy. When he recruits struggling actress Honey, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for a simple mission, things do not go as planned and they are hurled into a high-stakes world of espionage. Years later, the now estranged Honey and Bunny reunite to protect their young daughter Nadia. Based on the 2017 novel by Thomas Perry, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/10/16/jeff-bridges-says-just-being-alive-is-a-gift-as-delayed-series-hits-disney/" target="_blank">Jeff Bridges</a> plays an ageing ex-CIA agent who's been in hiding for decades. But the people he's been hiding from are now catching up with him, putting his life and that of his daughter Emily in jeopardy. Following an acclaimed season one, which ended with the revelation of Emily's true identity, Bridges and the rest of the cast return as they face the repercussions of the dramatic events that unfolded in Afghanistan. With versions now in the UK, Japan, Sweden, Mexico and most recently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/10/love-is-blind-habibi-netflix-cast/" target="_blank">in the Middle East</a>, Netflix's hit reality show now goes to Argentina. Similar to other versions, <i>Love is Blind: Argentina</i> will feature 32 singles, split equally into men and women, who are looking to find love, but who have to choose their partners without seeing each other first. Once they've found their partners, they will meet for the first time and will spend a few days getting to know each other before they have to decide whether or not they want to spend the rest of their lives together. TV presenters Wanda Nara and Dario Barassi will host the Argentine version. In this holiday romcom, Christina Milian plays Layla who meets the dashing James (Kofi Siriboe) at the airport during a layover. Realising how much they hit it off, the pair decide to meet again the following Christmas Eve at a Pentatonix concert in New York. But by the time the next Christmas nears, Layla finds out the show is completely sold out. Determined to do whatever it takes to make her dreams come true, Layla hires a concierge, Teddy (Devale Ellis), to help her find tickets. What follows is a treasure hunt for love through New York City, and a race against time to secure the hottest ticket in town. Or is it? Veteran actor Anupam Kher stars in this heartwarming comedy about Vijay, who decides to compete in a triathlon at 69. <i>"Vijay 69 </i>is about second chances and the gap between ‘what we thought we’d become and what we actually became’," director Akshay Roy said. "It's about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance - whether you're overcoming life's hurdles or training for a triathlon." Chunky Panday also joins the cast as Vijay’s old friend, who becomes his unwavering supporter and enthusiastic cheerleader adding depth to this inspiring narrative. The novel-turned-film-turned-musical follows the success of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece in the 1980s. The 2023 remake features searing performances by Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, this incarnation<i> </i>is based on the stage musical, and mixes prominent actors with Broadway performers. Spanning 40 years, the film centres on the life of Celie, a black woman who survives sexual abuse and overcomes adversity to eventually find her voice. In its review, <i>The National </i>called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/08/the-color-purple-review/" target="_blank"><i>The Color Purple</i></a> "a soaring and triumphant musical that tells a powerful story". Launched in 2016, this construction and simulation game gets players to build theme parks and rollercoasters. Players create their own avatars at the start and then choose between four different modes: sandbox, challenge, career and scenario editor. <i>Planet Coaster 2</i> builds on the original with improved building tools and new sceneries in the four modes. It's available this week on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. First released in 2000 and based on the science fiction novel of the same name by Bernard Werber,<i> Empire of the Ants</i> is a photorealistic game, set in the combative world of the tiny insects and their anthills. Players control legions of ants and can send them into battle to defend and expand territory or hunt for vital resources. A new version of the game is out this week and available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in X/S.