Culture

Film & TV

Citadel: Honey Bunny will show India can do action on the international stage, says Varun Dhawan

Star discusses the inspiration and ambitions for the Indian spin-off series alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directors Raj & DK

David Tusing

October 31, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit