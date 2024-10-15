Varun Dhawan and Samantha at the trailer launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai. Photo: Prime Video
Varun Dhawan and Samantha at the trailer launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai. Photo: Prime Video

Culture

Film & TV

Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha reveal global ambitions for Indian spin-off

Bollywood pair lead offshoot of American hit, following the origin story of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character

David Tusing

October 15, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit