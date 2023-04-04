Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden present spy series Citadel in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden showcased their highly anticipated new spy series Citadel to a select audience in Mumbai on Monday night. The six-part Amazon Prime Video show is reportedly one of the most expensive ever with a budget of more than $250 million, and spin-offs have already been announced for Indian, Italian, Spanish and Mexican versions.

Citadel was created by Anthony and Joseph Russo, the directors popularly known as the Russo brothers, who are behind many record-breaking Marvel movies. Chopra and Madden play elite former members of a spy agency whose memories are wiped out, but who are called into action again after a crime syndicate poses a looming threat.

“Citadel is the beginning of a new, ambitious, landmark franchise with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. This is an amazing way to create a diverse community of storytellers, and make entertainment truly borderless," said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific, Prime Video. "The popularity of the genre, the novelty of the concept and the magic of the Russo brothers, David Weil, Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and everyone else involved with Citadel, gives us confidence that audiences will love this truly global series.”

Chopra said she accepted the role of Nadia Sinh because of the diversity it represented.

"True diversity is represented internationally not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said: 'Yep, doing it,'" she said.

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden speak at an event to introduce their coming show Citadel in Mumbai. AP

Scottish actor Madden, known for his breakout role in the thriller Bodyguard, plays Mason Kane. He spoke about the physically demanding role.

"I think that's what really is dreamy. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together," he said. "We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenalin of what's going on. The show works both in the drama and action sequences.”

Actors Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville also play pivotal roles in the series, while producer David Weil, known for his Amazon shows Hunters and Solos, serves as showrunner.

The plot of Citadel

Independent global spy agency Citadel, which was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people, is destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. As a result, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives and went into hiding, building lives under new identities, unaware of their past.

Eight years later, Mason is tracked down by former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

International spin-offs

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. AFP

International versions of Citadel have been announced, including versions in India, Italy, Spain and Mexico. While details are yet to be announced, production of the Indian version has begun, with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK, known for Amazon shows The Family Man and Farzi, will direct the series.

Chopra was asked on Monday what advice she'd give to her Indian counterparts.

“I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say," she said. "I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other instalments with our instalment, so we were talking about those.

“You’ll find out when you start watching the show how we are all connected to each other. But it’s really fun and I can’t wait to see that. Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented, and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian instalment. So I’m very excited," Chopra said.

Citadel premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 with two episodes and with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly