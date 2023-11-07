Bollywood stars descend on Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Several Bollywood stars have been seen at the annual Diwali soiree of Indian designer Manish Malhotra, all dressed in style to mark the festive occasion.

Among the attendees were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who chose an elegant red sharara for the Sunday evening party, as well as designer-producer Gauri Khan who wore a sheer sari with white and gold embroidery. Her husband, Shah Rukh Khan, was not in attendance.

Salman Khan, who is preparing for the release of his new film Tiger 3, also attended. He chose a plain ensemble, wearing black cargo pants and a long sleeve T-shirt. Khan, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, are returning to the big screen for the third instalment of the hugely successful Tiger series.

As expected, the evening was dominated by traditional attires with modern sensibilities. Pooja Hegde opted for an all-red look, pairing her sheer sari with a racerback blouse, while Janhvi Kapoor shined in gold, wearing a shiny bustier and an embellished trumpet skirt.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the fiancee of Nita's son Anant, also graced the event. The matriarch wore a navy blue sari, while Merchant chose a white lehenga.

Some of Bollywood's famous couples attended the party together. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who recently tied the knot, turned heads with their looks. Advani donned a mustard and brown lehenga while her husband chose a black kurta with intricate patterns and embroidery.

Other power couples at the party included Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who wore shades of blue, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who looked opulent in white and silver.

Other attendees included rumoured couple Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor.

The annual party hosted by the celebrity designer has become a much-awaited event for Bollywood fans.

Malhotra, who has a wildly successful career spanning 30 years, has dressed many A-listers and garnered many accolades along the way. His first major award was in 2001, when he won IIFA Best Costume for his work on the film Mohabbatein, in which he dressed Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.