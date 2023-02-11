Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share video from their intimate wedding

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who were married earlier in the week, have shared video from their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post with Advani captioning it with the date “7.02.2023”. In the video, fans are treated to an inside look at their nuptials.

It begins with a shot showing Advani slowly walking towards Malhotra, before breaking into a dance, while he jokingly looks at his watch asking her to hurry up. The couple hug as the bride reaches the stage and exchange garlands, which is followed by a shower of rose petals..

Prior to their big day, Malhotra and Advani had never publicly spoken about their relationship, but are believed to have begun dating while filming their 2021 hit film Shershaah.

The couple posted pictures on Instagram after the ceremony, with the caption: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are now permanently booked)," referring to a romantic line of dialogue from Shershaah.

"We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they added.

Friend and designer to the stars Manish Malhotra dressed the couple for their big day.

Advani wore a custom ombre lehenga with rose tint featuring intricate embroidery inspired by the architecture in Rome, the couple's favourite city, the designer said.

She accessorised her look with striking chunky jewellery, also by the designer, made of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds and Zambian emeralds.

Read More Everything we know about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Rajasthan wedding

The groom, meanwhile, wore a custom metallic gold sherwani featuring ivory threadwork, accessorising with regal jewellery.

The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family attending. The couple was pictured on Saturday leaving from the Delhi airport for Bombay to host a grand reception for their Bollywood friends.