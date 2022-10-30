The best of cosplay from London's MCM Comic Con

Marvel, DC comics, anime, sci-fi and fantasy fans came together for an epic gathering to celebrate all things geeky and fun at MCM Comic Con at the ExCeL centre London this Halloween weekend.

From celebrity panels, meet-and-greets, merchandise stands, gaming hubs, competitions and cosplay, the event was a haven for the pop culture-obsessed.

London's MCM Comic Con is one of the biggest in the UK and attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year.

The convention, which is held twice annually, in May and October, featured some major stars taking part in panel discussions. They included the cast of the HBO and BBC One TV series His Dark Materials, based on Philip Pullman’s popular trilogy; Tom Sturridge and Mason Alexander Park from Netflix's The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s celebrated graphic novel; Michael Sheen from Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens, based on the novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett; and stars from Doctor Who and Smallville.

Aside from celebrities and industry insiders discussing the latest shows, movies, comics and gaming news, cosplay is a massive part of every comic con convention.

Whether heroes, villains, sidekicks, aliens or monsters, fans went the extra mile this year to dress up as their favourite or memorable characters from some of pop culture’s classic and newest shows and films.

From a Stranger Things Demogorgon, Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man and Captain America, and anime characters such as Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen to Disney and Star Wars characters, all were present and correct.

There were myriad characters from The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, as well as from their prequels, released this year as The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon.

Fans even dressed up as political personalities, such as former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Cosplay Central stage hosted panels about costume showcases, competitions and getting started, and better photography.

