Cosplayers take over Abu Dhabi's Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022

Cosplayers from the region donned their best outfits as part of the competition at Middle East Film and Comic Con on Saturday night at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The segment is always a highlight of the pop culture event, which is being hosted in the capital for the first time this year. Characters from film, television, video games and anime were some of the popular choices on display at the competition.

There were three categories: Best Craftsmanship, Best Performance on Stage and Best Kids Cosplay. Everyone was a winner in the children's category and received a swag bag.

DC and Marvel favourites such as Iron Man, Batman and Wonder Woman appeared on the MEFCC Mainstage as did references to characters from Pokemon and the video games League of Legends and Monster Hunter. One man showed up in an impressive Symbiote x Chainsaw Man cosplay.

The judging panel consisted of regional and international cosplayers: Italy’s Leon Chiro, Sakura Flor from the Netherlands, Kuwait’s Majed Alkanderi and hadoolalk, Elizabeth Rage from the US, and the UAE’s Essa Al-Bastaki.

“There are so many different parts of cosplay to celebrate,” Rage said ahead of the event. "Craftsmanship, performance, interpretation, all of that. We'll be judging the contests and admiring the work of the cosplayers here in the UAE."

Even for those not in the competition, there was still plenty of impressive cosplay on display around Adnec on day two of the event, as pop culture fans dressed up as their favourite characters.

Winners of the 2022 MEFCC cosplay competition:

Best Performance On Stage

Sabie Cipriani won first place in Best Performance on Stage. Photo: Middle East Film & Comic Con

Sabie Cipriani as Nico Yazawa from Long Live! School Idol Project Lujaine Yacoub as Caitlyn Kiramman from Arcane: League of Legends Mohammed Hasan as Heath Ledger’s The Joker

Best Craftsmanship

Sylar Serag, as Bazelgeuse Armor from 'Monster Hunter', won first place in Best Craftsmanship. Photo: Middle East Film & Comic Con

Sylar Serag as Bazelgeuse Armor from Monster Hunter Ashwani Kapoor as Samurai Vegito Blue from Dragon Ball Z Mohamed Farahat as Banbaro from Monster Hunter: World

