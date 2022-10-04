Al Ain Mall to host city's first Anime and Gaming Con

Al Ain Mall is set to host a three-day anime and gaming con this weekend.

The event, running from Friday to Sunday, is free to attend and features an eSports tournament in which games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Valorant and Fifa 23 will be played.

Winners will receive prizes from Sharaf DG and AD Gaming, including the chance to win a VIP experience for the coming Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena in December.

There will also be giveaways, a retro arcade gaming zone, cosplay competitions for adults and children and more.

Anime and Gaming Con will also have different corners dedicated to activities such as painting, karaoke and photography. There will be tournaments in dodgeball, laser tag, bowling and board games, too.

Meanwhile, panel discussions will spotlight career opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s growing gaming sector, ideal for those looking to make a career in the field.

“Abu Dhabi’s gaming and esports industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, increasingly contributing the the emirate’s broader economic diversification strategy,” said James Hartt, director of strategic initiatives and business development at AD Gaming.

"Abu Dhabi, and particularly Al Ain, is home to an incredibly passionate community of gaming and pop culture fans, which is why events such as this Anime and Gaming Con are so important.

“By supporting the local gaming and esports communities, we look to spark a passion for a career in video game development and esport tournament production that will, in turn, support the long-term sustainable growth of the emirate’s gaming industry.”

Friday to Sunday, 1pm to 10pm. More information is at alainmall.net

Scroll the gallery below to see cosplay from this year's Middle East Film and Comic Con