'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': series release date, cast and trailer

Fans are readying for a return to JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth thanks to a new series coming to Amazon Prime Video. Titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the show takes place thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films. It is considered the most expensive series in television history, costing $465 million to make.

So for those who can’t wait until September 2, here’s everything you need to know.

When will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ be released?

The Rings of Power will have its premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2. The first season consists of eight episodes, with a new episode released every week.

What is the plot for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'?

Set thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings during Tolkien's the Second Age, a much younger Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) takes front and centre stage as she travels to the darkest recesses of Middle-Earth.

She and her small group of fighters are tracking down Morgoth and his forces — who were believed to have been defeated. Although Middle-Earth is seemingly at peace, Galadriel is not convinced.

Series creators Patrick McKay and J D Payne have offered some more clues as to the plotline, with McKay telling a press conference: "You have these iconic rings: three for the Elves, seven for the Dwarves, and nine for the Men, and we asked what these cultures were like before the ring.

“What would have happened in them that would make the rings an attractive offer? What problems were the rings solving?”

The main teaser has also offered some more hints into the storyline.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth," Amazon Prime said when it launched the first teaser.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," said Payne and McKay.

"Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all."

Who is the cast in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble cast includes Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

It’s very unlikely any of the past characters from The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings trilogies will pop up, as the new show is set in a different time period.

What trailers have been released?

In January, the first teaser trailer for the coming show was released. In it, we do not see any of the characters or even any locations for Middle-earth. Instead, we see the creation of a ring before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power title is unveiled.

Then in February, Amazon Prime Video released another teaser trailer during Super Bowl LVI. In it, viewers are reintroduced to the lush setting of Middle-earth as well as briefly introduced to some of the new characters.

What do the teasers for 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' reveal?

The one-minute video unveils robe-wearing elves, stone-breaking dwarves and galloping horses. A woman’s voice says: “Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering … I can feel it.”

A few moments later, the clip pans to be a young girl played by . While there isn’t much revealed in the teaser as that beginning snippet is the only dialogue, fans are given a first look at the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings.

As mentioned, there won't be any characters from the Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film franchise making an appearance, however we will be introduced to some of the younger versions of those characters including Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in the film.

In the show, the younger version of the character is portrayed by Clark. She is seen climbing up a massive frozen waterfall in armour and full kit. In addition to Galadriel, we also see other characters such as Cordova as Arrondir and Aramayo as young Elrond (who was played by Hugo Weaving in the film series).

New footage unveiled in July gave fans a more extensive look at Middle Earth, as well as the show's ensemble cast who come together to fight a yet-to-be-named evil.

A synopsis by Amazon Prime reads: "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J R R Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

— This article was first published on January 20, 2022