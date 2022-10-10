Halloween costume trends 2022: ‘Stranger Things', Kendall Jenner and 'Wordle'

With the streamers awash with television shows providing a host of costume inspiration (Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Bear) and pop culture teeming with couples who are easy to emulate (Bennifer 2.0, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly), Halloween 2022 is shaping up to be one of the easiest spooky seasons to dress up for.

Whether heading to an adults-only party, or going trick or treating with the kids, find some fun inspiration here...

Scroll through the gallery for how to put together some of the hottest trending Halloween costumes

Costume ideas from television shows

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear'; Linda Cardellini as Velma in 'Scooby-Doo'; Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things'. Photos: Disney+, Warner Bros Pictures, Netflix

With an array of shows to choose from, channelling your favourite character has never been easier.

One of this year’s breakouts is Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) from hit show The Bear — about a young chef from the fine dining world who returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop — and dressing as his character is cheap and easy, and all you need is a simple white T-shirt, blue apron and black Birkenstock Tokios to transform into the stressed out chef.

Scooby-Doo’s Velma getting her own Mindy Kaling-penned origins story on HBO Max has put her at the fashion forefront once more. All that’s needed to cosplay the mystery-solver is an orange jumper and socks, as well as a maroon skirt and shoes. Plus, those famous glasses, of course.

While the entire Stranger Things cast offers a lot of inspiration, Eddie Munson is this year’s breakout star. Fans can wear a 1980s rocker wig, denim waistcoat and Hellfire Club T-shirt to channel the anti-hero who (spoiler alert!) majestically sacrificed himself in the Upside Down.

Film inspirations

Top Gun: Maverick will prove to be as big a hit as a Halloween costume as it was at the box office, with plenty of flight suits available online for men, women and children — just add aviators.

The Batman was another successful film this year— the perfect excuse to dig out the caped crusader costume everyone will have in their house somewhere.

Elvis, which may earn its star Austin Butler an Oscar nomination, is another rhinestone-studded option.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was another hit film providing plenty of costume inspiration, not least from Strange himself, with his red cape and perfectly manicured goatee, as well as the Scarlet Witch’s all-red look.

Pop culture moments to channel

Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber in 'The Kardshians'; Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna'; Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout'. Photos: Netflix, Hulu

As far as pop culture moments go, this year has delivered some corkers.

Dress yourself and a friend up in tuxedos to recreate Will Smith’s infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars, or amp up your blow dry and get big-haired as Kate Bush, who made a triumphant return to the charts with Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), thanks to Stranger Things — just add interpretive dance moves.

For those who like to keep things simple, create your own Wordle and attach it to your T-shirt, or simply carry around a cucumber and a toy knife while looking suitably confused to recreate Kendall Jenner trying to cut the vegetable.

Con artists dominated the mainstream, and easy costumes are to be made as Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev, fake New York socialite Anna Delvey or disgraced Theranos boss, Elizabeth Holmes.

Inspiration for couples costumes

If you’re heading to a Halloween party a deux, there are plenty of options.

Scooby-Doo’s eternally will-they-won’t-they couple Fred and Daphne are a fun pair to party as, while those looking to make a bigger statement can go all out in full-length gowns and dashing tuxes as Bridgerton’s breathlessly-in-love Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton.

If you’ve left it too late to make or order a costume, a quick rifle through your wardrobe should yield something akin to what Stranger Things’ Hopper and Joyce would wear as they battle Demogorgons in the Russian tundra.

Although they’re no longer couples, their cultural impact remains, so going matchy-matchy in statement double denim will channel some serious Kanye West and Julia Fox vibes.

If one person wishes to go all-out glam while the other barely bothers in a T-shirt and baseball cap, you’ll also nail the brief romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Family dress-up themes

The Addams family from 'Wednesday'"; minions in 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' and 'The Incredibles'. Photos: Netflix, Universal Pictures, Pixar / Walt Disney Pictures

There are plenty of options for families who want to go out trick or treating in theme.

The launch of Netflix’s Wednesday has ignited fresh interest in the Addams Family for gothic-fuelled inspiration from Morticia and co, and another reboot, of gamer favourites Mario and Luigi in The Super Mario Bros yields a host of costume ideas from Princess Peach to Yoshi.

With plenty of wearable inflatable velociraptor costumes available online for children, mum and dad can pay homage to this year’s Jurassic World Dominion as Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant.

Alternatively, a family of minions would look adorable running around under the watchful gaze of Gru and Dr Nefario.