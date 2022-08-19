'Stranger Things' and Vans collaborate on collection of shoes, T-shirts and backpacks

For fans who haven't had enough of Stranger Things, the hit Netflix show has partnered with skate brand Vans for a collection of shoes, clothes and backpacks.

The Vans X Stranger Things collaboration will go on sale on August 26 through the Vans website and various other outlets.

Merging some of the most recognisable elements from both the brand and the show, the pieces feature bold patterns, such as the renamed lace-up high top, the Hellfire Club Sk8-Hi, which is decked out in red and black motifs from the show, including daggers and axes. Meanwhile, the low top Era is covered in a fiery version of the show’s title and poster art work around the heel.

The Vans X Stranger Things collaboration taps into the creepiness of the hit series. Photo: Vans

The Vans Authentic, the classic black-and-white checkerboard slip-on, is reworked with added red and white checks for Surfer Boy Pizza, which features heavily in the show, while images of the restaurant itself appear as graphics.

The classic Slip On, meanwhile, comes completely covered in squares of poster art, as one version of the Old Skool, low rise lace-up has “HellFire Club” running down the side, and is covered in cracks, with fire threatening to burst through.

The clothing, while a little less dramatic, still offers plenty of creepiness, with one backpack seemingly in a harmless camouflage that on closer inspection is actually a Demogorgon from the show. The same creature appears in silhouette on T-shirts and long sleeves tops, framed in breezy pastel colours and palm trees.

Vans X Stranger Things T shirt with Demogorgon. Photo Vans

Vans is also be offering customisation through its website, although what that actually entails has not been revealed.

Prices range from $45 (Dh165) for a classic short sleeve T-shirt, while the “Upside down” backpack is $95 (Dh348). The lace up Old Skool shoes start at $120 (Dh440), while the Hellfire Club comfycush Slip-On is $110 (Dh403). The Authentic shoe is priced at $100 (Dh367).

While this is the first collaboration with Vans, it is not the first time Stranger Things has collaborated to create shoes. In 2019, it worked with Nike on a collection that that was released in batches over the summer.

The first part of the show's latest season began streaming on May 27, with the second part arriving on July 1. Like the ones before it, the latest season also broke viewership records soon after its release. Its final outing for the fifth time is currently in the works

'Stranger Things 5': what the cast and creators have said about the series finale so far