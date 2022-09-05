Jason Derulo to play at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena next month

Jason Derulo is heading back to the UAE this autumn.

The Savage Love singer is set to perform at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 28.

"We got that savage Love! That’s right, known for his iconic hits such as Watcha Say, Wiggle and Swalla Jason Derulo will be LIVE at the Coca-Cola Arena on the 28th of October. This show will be a whole other level and we are ready for it," the arena's announcement read.

Registration for the ticket pre-sale opens on Monday at 10 am.

This is not the first time Derulo has played for a UAE crowd. In 2019, he hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi and then made his way to Dubai to perform at both White Dubai and Drai's Dubai.

Regionally, he has played for crowds in Saudi Arabia, performing at at at Riyadh's The Nexus festival in 2019 and the Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Formula One race in Jeddah in 2021.

When in Dubai in the past, Derulo has stayed at the Palazzo Versace hotel, checking into the Imperial Suite.

The two-level 22,000-square-foot duplex comes with a fully serviced kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a billiards room, a multipurpose area and a library. That’s not forgetting the two bedrooms, sauna, gym and outdoor pool with a terrace overlooking the Dubai skyline. The entire suite is, of course, furnished in Versace.

Imperial Suite's bedroom at Palazzo Versace Dubai. Courtesy Palazzo Versace Dubai

The room takes over the top two floors of the hotel and has its own private lift, for optimum discretion. So it's no wonder then, that Derulo is not the first high-profile guest the suite has welcomed. Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, Jennifer Lopez and 50 Cent can also be counted among previous guests.

