Jennifer Lopez shares first look at her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

Jennifer Lopez has shared the first images and sketches of her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses, which she wore for her second wedding to Ben Affleck at the weekend.

Sharing the images via her On The JLo newsletter, the singer wrote: "The dresses were dreamy ... thank you Ralph Lauren."

One image shows her looking at her reflection in the mirror, wearing a form-fitting turtleneck column gown, which features cap sleeves, a sheer, buttoned mesh back and a dramatic ruffled train. It was in this dress that the singer walked down the aisle at Affleck's Georgia home.

One of three Ralph Lauren dresses Jennifer Lopez wore to marry Ben Affleck, accompanied by the designer's sketches. Photo: onthejlo.com

A second gown had a halter neck with a plunging neckline and Swarovski crystal embellishment that intertwined down her back.

For her evening look, Lopez wore an old Hollywood-style gown covered in head-to-toe stringed pearl details.

Affleck also wore a Ralph Lauren design, selecting a white tuxedo for their big day.

Ralph Lauren has shared a video giving an insight into the creation of the three dresses.

"Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance," the behind-the-scenes video is captioned on YouTube. "In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes."

The trio of ensembles brings her dress count to five across her and Affleck's two wedding ceremonies.

Look back at nine times Jennifer Lopez has worn a wedding dress, from real life to Hollywood:

Expand Autoplay Jennifer Lopez wore an Alexander McQueen dress to marry Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Photo: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

When they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, she wore two dresses. The first was a sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress, which she wore to file the official wedding paperwork. She described the dress as being from "an old movie" in her newsletter.

It was the same dress she wore in the poster for Jersey Girl, which she starred in opposite her now-husband in 2004.

READ MORE Why Bennifer 2.0 is the Hollywood fairy tale we need

"I've had this dress for so many years," she wrote. "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While still in Las Vegas, she changed into a gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

She has long been loyal to the Lebanese designer, and chose a white, off-the-shoulder lace spring/summer 2023 to wear for her Las Vegas wedding.

Teasing more details and insights into their big day, she signed her most recent newsletter out, writing: "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo..."

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together over the years

Expand Autoplay Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the set of 'Jersey Girl' in New York in November 2002. AFP

The pair, widely known as “Bennifer”, have married 20 years after they first started dating in 2002. They were engaged but broke up in 2004. In the years after, they both married other partners.

In May 2021, they went public as a couple once again and announced their second engagement in April.

Following their official wedding in July, the Jenny From the Block singer shared wedding photos in her newsletter, captioning them: “We did it!”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in the newsletter.

The newsletter was signed “Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” suggesting that she is changing her name.

See Jennifer Lopez's style evolution in 64 photos — in pictures