Selena Gomez calls out Boris Johnson over surplus vaccine donation plans: 'Too little too late'

The singer publicly criticised Johnson on Twitter, urging her 65 million followers to sign a petition calling for one billion doses to be donated

Selena Gomez has called out Boris Johnson over the number of surplus Covid-19 vaccines Britain plans to donate. AP
Selena Gomez has called out Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, over his announcement that the UK will donate five million surplus Covid-19 vaccines by September.

Selena Gomez has called out Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, over his announcement that the UK will donate five million surplus Covid-19 vaccines by September.

Johnson said the UK will begin donating the surplus doses to poorer countries around the world from next week, with a further 25 million doses promised to be donated by the end of the year. Speaking ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Johnson said: “In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good.”

However, the Lose You to Love Me singer said that five million doses was “too little too late”.

“@BorisJohnson, five million doses by September is too little too late,” Gomez wrote in a tweet.

“You promised Britain would donate ALL its surplus vaccines.”

Gomez then tweeted directly to her followers, saying: “Ahead of the #G7 summit in Cornwall, call on the PM to help meet one billion doses.”

She included a link to a petition calling on world leaders to donate one billion surplus vaccine doses.

It comes a week after a number of stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Billie Eilish and David Beckham, joined together to appeal to G7 leaders to donate 20 per cent of their vaccines to poorer nations.

“The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, and that means getting vaccines to every country, as quickly and equitably as possible,” an open letter read.

“This weekend’s G7 Summit (Friday to Sunday, June 11 to 13) is a vital opportunity for you to agree to the actions that will get vaccines where they are most needed, fast.”

Gomez also signed the letter, alongside Lucy Liu, Orlando Bloom, Ewan McGregor, Liam Payne and Olivia Coleman.

Published: June 13, 2021 03:55 PM

