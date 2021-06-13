G7 summit style: Carrie Johnson's power dressing, Brigitte Macron's glamour and Jill Biden recycles an old favourite for day two

Leaders of the world's seven biggest economies have descended on the quiet seaside region of Cornwall in the United Kingdom for the G7 summit, which got underway on Friday.

The first day saw leaders and their partners greeted with a reception from members of Britain's royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Away from political discussions, Saturday was another packed day, with an Royal Air Force fly past, a theatre visit, and a special appearance from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's one-year-old son, Wilfred.

The packed day meant a few outfit changes for politicians and first ladies. Carrie Johnson, wife of Boris Johnson, donned her husband’s party colours for a meeting on Saturday with world leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, and his wife Kim Jung-Sook at The Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall.

The tailored bright blue suit, by British designer Amanda Wakeley, was yet another rental for Johnson, who also opted to borrow clothes from My Wardrobe HQ for the first day of the summit. On Friday, she wore a floral maxi dress from The Vampire’s Wife, alongside a yellow Gucci handbag and yellow Prada sling backs, all of which were rented for the occasion.

It’s not the first time she has been known to rent outfits for big occasions. In May, the same company loaned her the white Christos Costarellos bridal gown she wore for her wedding to Johnson.

The second day of the summit saw leaders and their partners gather for a special fly past from the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows. Johnson swapped her blue power suit for a more relaxed floral maxi dress, although kept with the blue colour theme. She paired the dress with metallic flats.

What a sight! Thank you to the incredible @RAFRedArrows for an amazing show. pic.twitter.com/eAMrxP7H0P — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2021

First Lady Jill Biden wore a custom-made white dress with a statement butterfly print from Brandon Maxwell for the occasion, wrapping a royal blue shawl around her shoulders.

Wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte, chose a more glamorous look for the afternoon, opting for a black dress, funnel necked, long sleeved dress from Louis Vuitton – her favoured label.

Earlier in the day, the three ladies also joined together for a visit to the open-air Minack Theatre, where they met and chatted with a number of young performers.

For that visit, the First Lady recycled an asymmetric midnight blue floral dress by Oscar de la Renta, an outfit she also wore last November when she joined her husband on-stage for a rally in Delaware.

Macron kept to her preferred neutral palette scheme, teaming a tailored, tan suit with a cream lace blouse and cream wedges.

On Friday, the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, gathered at Cornwall attraction the Eden Project to welcome the G7 leaders to Britain.

The three-day summit is expected to end with an agreement to share one billion vaccine doses around the world by the end of 2022.