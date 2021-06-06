Amazon Prime Day Show: Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to perform free online concert series

The shows will launch on June 17 along with a super sale, and will be free for all Amazon users

Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi will perform for Amazon's Prime Day Show. Courtesy Amazon
To mark the start of its two-day Prime Day super sale, Amazon is hosting a free-to-stream online concert series, featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.

The three-part "immersive" musical event, presented by Amazon Music, will premiere on June 17, and will be available to all customers for 30 days – regardless of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Each of the shows will last about 25 minutes and will be themed on different places, including Paris, the Dunbar Hotel in Los Angeles and outer space, blending together music and the art of storytelling, the e-commerce company said.

Fans can expect to hear music from Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind and Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III.

Kid Cudi has collaborated with the International Space Orchestra as his backing band, the world’s first orchestra made up of space scientists from Nasa's Ames Research Centre, the Seti Institute and the International Space University.

Eilish will celebrate the show by releasing a range of merchandise exclusively on Amazon, featuring a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters and accessories.

To stream the Prime Day Show free on Prime Video, you need to set up a free Amazon account. The event will also be available to watch on IMDb TV, Twitch, and through Amazon devices such as Fire TV, Echo Show and Fire tablets.

Shoppers who are Amazon Prime members in the UAE will get to enjoy two days of savings when the sale launches at midnight GST on Monday, June 21, running until Tuesday, June 22.

Deals will be on offer across every category on the e-commerce site, including electronics, fashion, home, beauty and kitchen.

“We’re excited to once again bring members in the UAE great deals on an incredible selection across all Amazon.ae categories during Prime Day this year,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa.

"Prime Day delivers great ways to shop, gift and save, and we are looking forward to carrying this tradition on.

“We obsess over making members’ lives easier, better and more fun, and Prime Day is one of the many ways we constantly innovate for them in addition to rolling out new membership benefits such as free same-day delivery and free delivery from Amazon US and UK.”

