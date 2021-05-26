What is the ‘wolf cut’? The season’s hottest hairstyle is Gen Z’s version of the mullet

Not only did pop star Billie Eilish break Instagram records back in March, when a photo of her newly blonde hair achieved a million likes in six minutes, the Ocean Eyes singer also launched the hottest haircut of the season.

Dubbed the "wolf cut", Google searches about the hybrid mash-up of the shag and the mullet have risen by 100 per cent since 2020, with Pinterest recording an 88 per cent rise in searches. Over on TikTok, videos showcasing the hot new Gen Z haircut have been viewed more than 100 million times.

“I love it,” says Adam Grier, senior stylist at Pastels Salon Ritz Carlton in Dubai, “It’s edgy, cool and current. It’s been around for a while in fashion capitals such as London and is becoming more visible elsewhere as it translates into the mainstream.

“I think it’s a great choice for those who live in Dubai and will be here during the summer months when you want an easy, unfussy, on-point style that requires minimal effort.”

A style which works on most hair lengths, Insatiable actress Debby Ryan was also inspired to go for the choppy look, and there are already plenty of variants with added layers and sharper tapering towards the ends.

"This haircut works for anyone who is ready to change their look and comes with a lot of character and movement," says Hicham Eid, creative director at Eideal and Davines Arabia. "It would work on any hair texture, but if someone has a style that tends towards the more classic, I would avoid this unless they really want to embrace an edgier look."

“This will work on pretty much every hair type and it gives a lot of movement and texture,” adds Grier. “If you have thick hair, this style will work because it comprises lots of layers, which can texturise thick hair. For those with fine hair, the addition of layers add volume.

“The style can even be adapted to work with curly hair and, in terms of length, it can be adapted to suit any length from the collarbone and beyond.”

Senior stylist Adam Grier (left) and creative director Hicham Eid say the 'wolf cut' is the ideal look for the coming UAE summer. Courtesy Pastels, Davines Arabia

TikTok and YouTube are filled with videos showing teens performing at-home DIY cuts, putting hair up into high, unicorn ponytails, before letting loose with the scissors.

The style is also the latest unisex look, with Jin of BTS K-pop band sporting a sleeker version.

“A salt spray is a must-have to give your hair that on-trend beachy effect, without the rough touch,” advises Grier about styling the look.

“One of the key things about this look is that it is very natural and undone so you don’t always need to blow dry,” says Eid. “This is a low-maintenance haircut since it has a lot of movement and so it should look effortless. It doesn’t need much effort and could be a wash and go.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club 1st ODI, Wednesday, April 10

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

Tributes from the UAE's personal finance community • Sebastien Aguilar, who heads SimplyFI.org, a non-profit community where people learn to invest Bogleheads’ style “It is thanks to Jack Bogle’s work that this community exists and thanks to his work that many investors now get the full benefits of long term, buy and hold stock market investing. Compared to the industry, investing using the common sense approach of a Boglehead saves a lot in costs and guarantees higher returns than the average actively managed fund over the long term. From a personal perspective, learning how to invest using Bogle’s approach was a turning point in my life. I quickly realised there was no point chasing returns and paying expensive advisers or platforms. Once money is taken care off, you can work on what truly matters, such as family, relationships or other projects. I owe Jack Bogle for that.” • Sam Instone, director of financial advisory firm AES International "Thought to have saved investors over a trillion dollars, Jack Bogle’s ideas truly changed the way the world invests. Shaped by his own personal experiences, his philosophy and basic rules for investors challenged the status quo of a self-interested global industry and eventually prevailed. Loathed by many big companies and commission-driven salespeople, he has transformed the way well-informed investors and professional advisers make decisions." • Demos Kyprianou, a board member of SimplyFI.org "Jack Bogle for me was a rebel, a revolutionary who changed the industry and gave the little guy like me, a chance. He was also a mentor who inspired me to take the leap and take control of my own finances." • Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com "Obsessed with reducing fees, Jack Bogle structured Vanguard to be owned by its clients – that way the priority would be fee minimisation for clients rather than profit maximisation for the company. His real gift to us has been the ability to invest in the stock market (buy and hold for the long term) rather than be forced to speculate (try to make profits in the shorter term) or even worse have others speculate on our behalf. Bogle has given countless investors the ability to get on with their life while growing their wealth in the background as fast as possible. The Financial Independence movement would barely exist without this." • Zach Holz, who blogs about financial independence at The Happiest Teacher "Jack Bogle was one of the greatest forces for wealth democratisation the world has ever seen. He allowed people a way to be free from the parasitical "financial advisers" whose only real concern are the fat fees they get from selling you over-complicated "products" that have caused millions of people all around the world real harm.” • Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.org "In an industry that’s synonymous with greed, Jack Bogle was a lone wolf, swimming against the tide. When others were incentivised to enrich themselves, he stood by the ‘fiduciary’ standard – something that is badly needed in the financial industry of the UAE."

