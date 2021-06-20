'Now Love Live Show': Now United to perform a live concert in Abu Dhabi on July 1

Global pop group Now United will perform a virtual concert filmed in Abu Dhabi on July 1. The 18 singers and dancers, each representing a different country, were in the UAE capital last year to film their music video Lean On Me.

"We are so happy to be back in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned Uniters and tag along for some great adventures," the band posted on their YouTube channel promoting the coming show.

Members of the band have already landed in the city, with rehearsals being held at Berklee Abu Dhabi campus. Details of the gig, called Now Love Live Show, as well as where it will be filmed, are yet to be revealed.

On Saturday, newest member Alex Mandon Rey, from Spain, surprised his bandmates by joining them in the capital.

"It's my first time seeing them and I'm so excited," Rey said in a video posted on the group's Instagram.

The group, which started with 14 members, is known for sharing their experiences in real-time, allowing their Gen -Z fans to engage with their every move.

Now United members were flown into Abu Dhabi from different parts of the world on business class by Etihad Airways .

Last week, eight members of the group also got to visit the UAE national airline's state-of-the-art training facility and enjoyed a flying lesson at Etihad Aviation Training's flight simulators. They tried cabin crew training exercises, including the Boeing 787 door trainer, and also took part in a mock evacuation by sliding down the emergency slides.

Global pop group Now United, formed by Simon Fuller, enjoy Abu Dhabi's attractions. Courtesy XIX Entertainment

Now United was formed by Simon Fuller, who managed the Spice Girls and created the American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance TV franchises.

Last year, 18-year-old Nour Ardakani from Lebanon was selected to become the group’s 16th member, after an extensive search for talent across the Middle East and North Africa.

“I am ready for the responsibility,” Ardakani told The National after her selection. “I am not only representing the Mena region and Lebanon, but also the youth who come from here. This only makes me want to work harder and I can’t wait to get started.”

During their trip to the UAE capital last year, the group also took in the city’s attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World and a boat trip around Yas Island.

The video for Lean on Me has been viewed more than 36 million times since it was uploaded in January.

“We wanted to show our amazing local talents and the high-level productions we are capable of,” the music video's Emirati director Aiham AlSubaihi told The National.

"We wanted to show that even during the pandemic, we were continuing to put quality productions while still ensuring all the necessary safety measures.”

The group first came to the UAE when they performed at the Special Olympics World Summer Games Abu Dhabi in 2019.

You can watch the video of Now United's visit to Etihad Aviation Training on their YouTube channel here from 7pm UAE today.

