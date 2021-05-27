Ariana Grande shares first photos of her 'intimate' California wedding

Ariana Grande has shared photos from her "intimate" wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The singer, 27, married real estate agent Gomez, 25, on May 15, in small ceremony at their California home, attended by fewer than 20 people.

The most-followed woman on Instagram shared photos of her big day with her 238 million followers on the social media platform, captioning them simply with the date, "5.15.21", and a white heart emoji.

The first set of photos show the newly-weds in a white room, filled with hanging flowers, embracing after the ceremony, the star in a sleek white satin dress.

Grande later posted a series of detail shots from when she was getting ready, focusing on her dress, make-up and jewellery.

The 7 rings singer wore a classic Vera Wang wedding dress with a bow-accented veil. Gomez wore a black Tom Ford suit.

The glimpse at the nuptials shows none of the reported 20 guests that were in attendance, but does show off the pared-back chic decor, with white hanging floral detail and pillar candles on the floor.

According to Vogue, Grande's parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera walked her down the aisle.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," a representative told People magazine.

Grande and Gomez announced their engagement in December, and the singer has posted a number of photos of her engagement ring on Instagram.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Gomez works as a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and the two have largely kept their relationship private.

Ahead of the wedding, the star's most recent Instagram post about their relationship was posted in April, and read: "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u".

UAE Tour 2020 Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

