Who is Dalton Gomez? Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's new husband

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez quietly tied the knot last week, in an "intimate" ceremony at their California home, attended by fewer than 20 people.

The relatively low-key couple have been together, publicly, since February 2020 and announced their engagement in December.

Here is everything you need to know about the Rain on Me singer's new husband.

Dalton Gomez works in luxury property

Gomez, 25, works for the Aaron Kirman Group and lives in Los Angeles.

According to his biography on the company website, he is a "five-year veteran of the luxury real-estate market". Already, in his short career, he has "served as the director of operations for Aaron Kirman Group ... running all day-to-day operations of the top luxury real estate team in LA".

The company brands him an "industry titan" and Gomez has sold a number of high-profile architectural projects, including Pierre Koenig's Case Study House #21 and Craig Ellwood's Case Study House #16.

He sold Grande her home

It's thought that Gomez sold, or at least helped to sell, Grande the LA home she bought in 2019, which was listed on the Aaron Kirman Group website.

"Ariana was looking for a home outside Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help," a source told Us Weekly.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Chart Ariana Grande's style evolution here:

Ariana Grande, in a baseball-style tee and jeans, visits Planet Hollywood on October 30, 2008 in New York City, US.

He grew up in California and the couple quarantined together

His Aaron Kirman Group biography describes him as "a born-and-raised Southern California native".

The couple are now living together in Grande's LA home. After going public early in 2020, shortly before stay-at-home orders were given in the US state, the pair decided to quarantine together.

"Ariana is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," a source told People at the time. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton."

And it seems that quarantining brought the couple closer together.

In May 2020, a friend told ET: "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

He has been in a celebrity circle for years

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany🇩🇪 (@MCyrusDE) July 9, 2017

Now married to Grande, we're almost guaranteed to see Gomez pop up on the odd red carpet, but he is not new to a celebrity friendship group.

As far back as July 2017, he has been connected to Miley Cyrus, who he shared a photo with on his now-private Instagram account. At the time, Grande was dating rapper Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, who died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018.

They had mutual celebrity friends

While the couple have never spoken publicly about how they met, a source told E! News that they have a lot of mutual friends.

"They run in the same circle," the source said. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

They went public in Grande's 'Stuck with U' video

When Grande teamed up with Justin Bieber for hit song Stuck with U, they turned to celebrity friends, and non-celebrities, to share footage of themselves while social distancing.

Grande and Bieber also got involved, with the latter sharing videos taken with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Grande shared the first footage of herself with Gomez, dancing in a bedroom.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez went public in the 'Stuck with U' music video. YouTube / Ariana Grande

The couple got engaged in December

In December, the singer took to Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing photos of herself and Gomez alongside a close-up shot of her ring. She captioned the photos: "Forever n then some."

Grande's family seem to love Gomez

At the time, the singer’s mother, Joan Grande, congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

"Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! Here’s to happily ever after!" she wrote.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Grande's ring is made up of a sizeable oval diamond, set beside an individual pearl on a simple gold band.

The singer's fans believe the ring may have extra-special sentimental value. They suggested the pearl came from a ring the singer's grandmother had made for her back in 2014, which included the pearl from her grandfather's tie pin.

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

At the time, the singer tweeted, "My grandmother says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

Gomez now regularly appears on Grande's Instagram

Since announcing their engagement, Gomez is a regular on the singer's Instagram.

The pair spent Christmas together, along with her family, and she posted a selection of "merry" photos from the day, featuring Gomez.

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

