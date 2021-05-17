Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in 'intimate' wedding

Pop singer Ariana Grande has married real estate agent Dalton Gomez, a representative for the singer confirmed.

Grande's representative told People that the couple had tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding attended by fewer than 20 people. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the representative told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. The most-followed woman on Instagram has posted a number of photos of her engagement ring on the social network.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Gomez works as a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and the two have largely kept their relationship private.

The star's most recent Instagram post about their relationship read: "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u" in April.

Grande had previously been engaged to producer and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson in 2018 before they split.

Her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died due to a drug overdose in 2018. She has written songs about both relationships.

The pop singer is responsible for a number of recent hits, including 34+35, Positions, pov and the Save Your Tears remix with The Weeknd.

She will be a coach on The Voice, an NBC music competition show, in the autumn.

Chart Ariana Grande's style evolution here:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 451217789 Ariana Grande, in a baseball-style tee and jeans, visits Planet Hollywood on October 30, 2008 in New York City, US. Getty Images (WireImage/WireImage)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

Results 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m | Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Al Shamkhah, Royston Ffrench, Sandeep Jadhav 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m | Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m | Winner: Kawasir, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m | Winner: Cosmo Charlie, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m | Winner: Quartier Francais, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Scoreline Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

MATCH INFO FA Cup final Chelsea 1

Hazard (22' pen) Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

2. Matt Kuchar (USA) 65 71 66 69 - 9-under

3. Li Haotong (CHN) 69 73 69 63 - 6-under

T4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71 68 69 67 - 5-under

T4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 67 73 67 68 - 5-under

T6. Marc Leishman (AUS) 69 76 66 65 - 4-under

T6. Matthew Southgate (ENG) 72 72 67 65 - 4-under

T6. Brooks Koepka (USA) 65 72 68 71 - 4-under

T6. Branden Grace (RSA) 70 74 62 70 - 4-under

T6. Alexander Noren (SWE) 68 72 69 67 - 4-under

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Blah Started: 2018 Founder: Aliyah Al Abbar and Hend Al Marri Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and talent management Initial investment: Dh20,000 Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 40

