Coldplay to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai in February

Coldplay are making a return to the UAE, but this time they will be playing for free at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The British My Universe band, led by frontman Chris Martin, will be playing an Infinite Nights concert on February 15.

They will be taking to the stage at Al Wasl Plaza at 9pm. Entrance to the concert is limited, but will be free to Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders.

The monthly Infinite Nights concert series takes place at Al Wasl Plaza and is streamed to a global audience, with performances focused on themes tied to the world’s fair. Past acts that have performed have included Kadim Al Sahir, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama, Alicia Keys and the Black Eyed Peas.

This is not the first time Coldplay have performed in the UAE. They have played New Year's Eve concerts in Abu Dhabi in 2011 and 2016, and Martin returned to Dubai in October 2021 to perform at Armani's One Night Only Dubai event.

This year, the band is on a mission to make their world tour eco-friendly. Coldplay’s sustainability tour plan examines everything from power usage and materials sourced to build the stage to the kind of food and beverages served.

In December, consultant Paul Schurink, the founder of Zap Concepts, who has co-designed the band's world tour in 2022, told The National they intend to cut their direct emissions by 50 per cent, compared with the previous 2016-2017 tour.

Schurink said the measures, broadly outlined on Coldplay’s website, are the result of various workshops with the tour’s stakeholders, from the band to venue operators.

“These conversations are not always smooth, especially with the creative teams because there is always that friction between creativity and sustainability,” he recalled. “But I think that is good. I welcome that friction because it is from that energy that we get best results.”