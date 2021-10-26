Coldplay's Chris Martin to perform at Armani's One Night Only Dubai event

Giorgio Armani returns to Dubai on Tuesday night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of his Armani Hotel Dubai. And to mark the occasion, Coldplay's Chris Martin will be on hand to perform.

As part of the One Night Only Dubai event, there will be a showcase of the Giorgio Armani men's and women's spring/summer 2022 collections, along with a preview of select Armani Prive Haute Couture looks from the autumn/winter 2021/22 Shine collection.

The runway show will be followed with a party, which will culminate in a special performance by the Coldplay frontman. He is expected to play music from the band’s new album, Music of the Spheres, for the 400 guests.

Giorgio Armani is marking the 10 year anniversary of his Armani Hotel Dubai with a one-off event in the emirate. Photo: Stefano Guindani

After the event, a temporary Giorgio Armani pop-up will open at The Dubai Mall. Running until Friday, November 5, it will carry a selection of bags from its La Prima line, including some pieces dedicated to Dubai.

The special Giorgio Armani men's and women's spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear selection is available in the boutique located at The Dubai Mall.

The event is taking place in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai. Speaking of the world's fair, Armani, who this week received a UAE golden visa, said: "The Expo has always been a moment of stimulus for human inventiveness: I saw it first-hand in Milan, in conjunction with the inauguration of the Silos. Now I'm in Dubai, at the Expo again, but with the opportunity to celebrate 10 years of my hotels with a special One Night Only event.

"I’m happy and proud to be here today: the Middle East is the cradle of a new concept of luxury, synonymous with continuous evolution and experimentation that still draw on the roots and the magic of a rich, deep culture to give life to a new creative energy."