Infinite Nights: Iraqi star Kadim Al Sahir to open Expo 2020 Dubai concert series

Iraqi superstar Kadim Al Sahir will be the first musician to kickstart the Infinite Nights concert series at Expo 2020 Dubai with a gig on October 15.

Performing live from Al Wasl Plaza, the show will also be streamed to a global audience.

“I am excited to be back in front of an audience after a two-year break,” said Al Sahir.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to unite the world through music and song, and celebrate our accomplishments. I am honoured to be part of this incredible global event that will bring the world together, and I promise you it will be a great night.”

Nicknamed “the Caesar of Arabic songs” and "Iraq's ambassador to the world", Al Sahir is one of the most successful singers from the Arab region and has been putting out music since the 1980s. Fans who attend or tune in to his concert can expect to hear classics such as Ana Wa Laila (Me and Laila), Ha Habibi and Dhomni Ala Sadrak.

“We are delighted to announce Expo’s Infinite Nights – a series of innovative, unique concerts featuring leading artists from around the world,” said Lubna Haroun, vice president of moment makers at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"These thrilling performances with purpose feature the artists’ unique musical perspectives on our Expo 2020 Dubai themes in a global celebration of creativity, diversity and culture."

The show will be featured on Expo2020dubai.com, Expo TV on YouTube and available worldwide across several channels.

Infinite Nights will take place throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, which runs from Friday, October 1 to Thursday, March 31, 2022..

Ahead of the event's opening, several hotels and airlines in the UAE have revealed offers to help residents and visitors experience the highly anticipated world fair. The World Expo will feature more than 190 country pavilions, as well as themed exhibitions. It will also have 200 dining venues and up to 60 shows a day.

A day pass costs Dh95. For details on ticket prices, click here.

